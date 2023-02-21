Veracruz.- Veracruz authorities arrested last weekend a Richard “N”, municipal president of Rio Blanco for the crime of alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the information, Ricardo “N”, who won the Río Blanco city council in the last elections, was arrested in the Nuevo San José neighborhood when he was traveling aboard a gray Mazda C3 truck.

Local media reported that a long firearm, a short weapon, chargers and cartridges, and various tactical equipment were found inside the truck driven by the mayor.

The municipal president of Río Blanco was placed at the disposal of the Attorney General of the Republic pending investigations to determine his legal situation.