Zacatecas, Zac.- Possible parties involved in the shooting to a bar in Jerez, Zacatecas, which left eight people dead, they have already been arrestedThis was reported by the head of the State Attorney General’s Office, Francisco Murillo Ruíseco.

In addition, he explained that there are still seven people seriously injured in hospitals in Zacatecas, which are reported to be stable, “serious, but stable,” he said.

During an interview with local media, the prosecutor confirmed that in the armed attack directed at the ‘Venadito’ bar, in the center of Jerez, eight people died.

He explained that six people died at the scene, five males aged 40, 16, 51 and 70 years of age; as well as a 36-year-old female.

Besides that two people died while they were attendeds in a hospital, a woman and a man of 22 and 55 years.

Murillo Ruíseco stressed that the people who are stilln hospitalized are five men and two women, who, until the last report, are in serious condition, but that the doctors classify them as stable.

Bars and clubs, a risk in Zacatecas

The head of the FGJE stressed that there are more dangerous places and where more violent acts occur; He specified that bars and clubs have become risky sites.

He explained that lately in the entity it has been noticed that criminal groups fight for places and often do so also in nighttime recreational centers.

Unfortunately, he pointed out, it is not possible to identify the criminals or risk factors inside these establishments.

They detain possible involved in attack in Jerez

The prosecutor stated that several people were arrested that could be involved in the shooting at the bar in Jerez, without giving figures, he said that they had already been made available to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

He also stressed that it was an armed commando, in which three vehicles participated, the one that attacked the “Venadito” bar in Jerez.