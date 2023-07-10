Chihuahua.- Authorities arrested in flagrante still manas allegedly responsible for the crime of aggravated rape committed to the detriment of a minor.

It was on 5 de Febrero street, in the colony hope, Casas Grandes MunicipalityThat this Saturday around 2:30 p.m. the arrest was made of Adrian GA, 32 years old, for the aforementioned crime, committed against a 7 year olddetails the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office.





elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), attached to the Northwest District Prosecutor’s Office, were the ones who they capturedit is added.

Adrian was placed at the disposal of the Agent of the Public Ministry of the Common Jurisdictionwhich will be in charge of monitoring the Research corresponding.

It is clarified that, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, the detainee is presumed innocent until his responsibility is declared by means of a sentence issued by the judicial authority.

#detain #flagrante #ATROIOUS #act #face #justice