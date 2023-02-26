Mexicali. – Three men from Culiacán, Sinaloa, designated as alleged members of a criminal group generator of violence in Baja California were detained by agents of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) during an operation in a priority area of ​​the municipality of Mexicali.

The detainees were assured firearm supplied with several useful cartridges and the amount of two thousand dollars in cash.

The arrest was made when the agents intercepted a vehicle Pick Up Nissan Frontier white color2018 model and with border plates in which three men were traveling on the highway to San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, and the Calzada Rosa del Desierto.

We recommend you read:

The FESC officers approached the vehicle to hold a dialogue with the occupants and observed that one of them tried to hide a firearm in the glove compartmentfor which they were asked to get out of the car.

3 men from Culiacán fall presumed generators of violence in BC | Photo: Courtesy

After that, the insurance of those who identified themselves as: Axel Eduardo “N”, 23 years old; Jordán Nicolás “N”, 27 years old, and José Nicolás “N”, 47 years old, alias “El Nikcy”, all originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

We recommend you read:

Inside the pick up, it was found a .9-millimeter Glock pistol-type firearm, which was stocked with 8 useful shots; an unstocked Promag charger for a long gun and 100 bills with the denomination of 20 dollars, making a total of two thousand dollars in cash.

According to information shared at the Security and Peace tables, The detainees are part of a criminal group that generates violence in the entityand they were turned over to the corresponding authority to determine the legal situation of each one.