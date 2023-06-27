Interesting information is emerging today about Nintendo, since an internal meeting of the company has been held, which allows certain special members to ask questions of the great personalities of the company. Within the last session, interesting details have been given about the last months of the life of switches.

Here what the president was askedShuntaro Furukawaaround the next generation of its consoles:

Interviewer: It would be inconvenient if you couldn’t transfer the software like when we switched from Wii U to Nintendo Switch. Make it possible to transfer purchased downloadable software onto Nintendo Switch and play it on future game consoles. I wish it were so, but I want to hear your thoughts. furukawa : We are constantly considering various future hardware specifications, but I would like to take this opportunity to refrain from making any specific comments. In addition to the physical software for which game cards are purchased, game software sales formats include bundled download software or download-only software. Many customers are using download software and people are playing download-only software and digital sales are higher than previous game consoles. The proportion is increasing. In the future, we will continue to focus on game consoles that integrate hardware and software. We would like to come up with a unique game type, so please look forward to it.

That means, for now they are not ready to talk about the future. However, it may be that at some point in early 2024 If this new approach is taken, this is for the next fiscal year of the company. At least it is known that they want to try to have backward compatibility, but perhaps in the end it will not be implemented.

via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: That generation change already feels close, and I am very excited about what Nintendo is going to present next. What is most exciting is that possibly the new console will start with Metroid Prime 4, since right now strong cards like Mario and Zelda have been released on Switch.