Hours go by and women’s football does not leave the consternation for the murder of Paulo Andrés CarabalíJorelyn’s brother, a Colombian National Team player who has just made history in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

This Tuesday, at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, a tribute was paid to the 23 female warriors of the national team. And although Carabalí could not be physically on stage, she did accompany the event from a distance along with her partner Daniela Caracas.

Amid the tribute to the players, there were several moments of tribute to Jorelyn. And in the midst of that support from her companions, they echoed the harsh words of Verónica, the wife of the deceased Paulo Andrés.

‘Death was the only thing that could separate us’

They murdered Paulo Andrés Carabalí, brother of the Colombia Women’s national team soccer player. See also The Olympic champions are in the final! Canada beats Jamaica 3-0 in the World Cup

Through her social networks, Verónica, with whom Paulo Andrés had a long-standing relationship, shared the pain he has felt for his departure.

In a string of messages, the young woman has fully portrayed the suffering she is experiencing.

In his lyrics, it has been inevitable to allude to the death of his son, which occurred a year ago.

“God knows how strong I have tried to be in this time, but the blows that life gives me are inexplicable. Until the last day with you, death was the only thing that could separate us”he noted in one of his messages.

One of the messages from Carabalí’s wife.

“They destroyed my life, they left me alone,” he expressed in another.

“I don’t deserve this, God,” he said in one last one.

What is known about the murder of Paulo Andrés Carabalí

The crime, according to preliminary information, occurred in the early hours of Monday, when the man was in a nightclub in that city, capital of the department of Valle del Cauca.

“At 1:00 in the morning, the homicide of a person occurred inside a night establishment, where, according to what it has been possible to determine with the guards (…) it is that he entered a subject who shot at a person who was conversing there with his sentimental partner“said the commander of the Cali Police, Colonel William Quintero.

*With EFE