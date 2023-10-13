The Colombian-Israeli Ivonne Rubio, 26, was buried in Jerusalem. In an emotional ceremony, his family and friends called for the violence arising from the conflict between Israel and Hamas to stop.

(In context: ‘They destroyed her’: family of Ivonne Rubio, murdered by Hamas, denounces at her funeral).

Rubio, who was born in Israel and had Colombian citizenship, was murdered after the offensive carried out by the Hamas group against Israel.

The militias entered the south of the country on Saturday, October 7, when hundreds of people, including the young woman, were at a music festival near the Gaza Strip. They thus unleashed a war that has left more than 1,400 Palestinians dead in Gaza and more than 1,200 people dead on Israeli soil.

“Daddy, we’re at war. I’m running towards a bunker,” was the last thing he said in a call.

Ivonne Rubio and Antonio Macías Montaño.

(See: Father Chucho receives long-awaited news in Israel: ‘He was determined to cross the desert.’)

Thanks to DNA tests, the Israeli Army confirmed to the family until Wednesday, October 11, that Ivonne, the mother of a child, had been murdered.

The whereabouts of her partner Antonio Macías Montaño, with whom she had attended the festival, is unknown. His relatives are wondering if he is alive.

The moving messages from Ivonne Rubio’s parents and friends

Jerusalem cemetery where Ivonne Rubio has been buried.

Rubio was buried in the Har Hamenuchot cemeteryin a moving ceremony in which the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lión, his co-workers and military service colleagues, and family friends, many of them Colombians, also spoke.

“They destroyed it, that’s why they don’t let me see it in its entirety,” said Julio Rubio, his father, with his voice broken. “They killed my daughter, unfortunate people, they killed her,” her mother, Gloria, screamed inconsolably.

🇮🇱🇨🇴 | SENSITIVE IMAGES: “They destroyed it, that’s why they don’t let me see it in its entirety,” said Julio Rubio about the body of her daughter Ivonne, a 26-year-old Colombian-Israeli ace! Nothing on Saturday by the terrorist group Hamas.pic.twitter.com/aY9ZcA7neJ — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) October 12, 2023

(You can read: She was Ivonne Rubio, the young Colombian who was murdered by Hamas in Israel).

Someone wake us up from this nightmare

Several of his friends who attended the funeral shared images with emotional messages.

“You say goodbye to the cruel world. Today you buried with you all the pain and suffering that you went through during your life, from them you knew how to get up and raise your head with determination and emotions, with love and a smile,” said Dekel Winkler.

“I promise to remember and appreciate you as long as I live and breathe. And tell our stories and feel proud of having had a real Colombian. I love you my blood sister! I’m going to miss hearing your Spanish,” he added.

(We recommend: ‘It’s not easy’: a moving story from a woman from Santander living in Israel).

“My heart refuses to believe that someone will wake us up from this nightmare,” said Asaf Amar.

For his part, Shiran Flyshman promised to be attentive to Ivonne’s parents: “We are hurt, destroyed and we cannot digest the enormous hole that has opened between us.”

Messages from friends of Ivonne Rubio.

The situation of Colombians in Israel

The Foreign Ministry has no reports of other Colombians who have been murdered.

They advance in the accompaniment of those who were tourists or reside there. 230 have received guidance to reschedule their flights back to the country. 42 nationals had already left Israel at the beginning of the week on a flight to Turkey.

This October 12, 110 Colombians traveled on a first flight that stopped in Lisbon, Portugal, and will arrive in the country in the next few hours. A second flight is planned for October 13.

The FAC plane landed in Lisbon, Portugal, with the first group of Colombians extracted from Israel. See also Colombia loses the option to go to the Basketball World Cup

(Read: Why does the UN warn that besieging Gaza could constitute a war crime?).

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, Margarita Manjarrés, the Colombian ambassador to Israel, stated that they could prepare humanitarian flights.

“We trust that we have to give ourselves a couple of days to see how it evolves and if there is a need to make more flights, then they will be done because the priority of the Colombian government is to serve its Colombians in Israel, it is my priority, my responsibility,” he commented.

Colombians who need help or are in a vulnerable situation in that country can contact the emergency line +972 542349992 and to the email [email protected].

You can also read:

– The love story of two Colombians in Israel that ended with the lethal Hamas attack.

– The first video of Daniel Sancho in prison with an evident physical change comes to light.

– ‘They killed my puppy’: Colombian migrant cries for dog with whom he crossed 12 countries.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE