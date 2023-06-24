Rayados de Monterrey continues to prepare for the 2023 Apertura Tournament. The team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich analyzes who will be their possible new signings to face the tournament and one of their candidates is Lucas Moura.
The royal directive works at forced marches to close the hiring of the Brazilian striker, who has been busted in his country for his decision to go to Liga MX.
He was the Brazilian soccer player for Tigres, Raphael DeSouzawho revealed that his compatriot contacted him to ask for references to Mexican soccer, in addition to the conditions in the region regarding security issues
“Lucas Moura sent me a message that he is coming to Rayados; I don’t know if he’s coming or not, but he sent me a message asking what the city was like, what the championship was like, the situation of violence, everything a player needs to know to come to a country.”shared Carioca for ABC Sports.
These statements reached the media in Brazil, where the fans do not forgive Moura for opting for Rayados and leaving Sao Paulo aside due to issues of insecurity and violence. Fans mentioned that “Surely Mexico is more peaceful”besides calling it “liar and hypocrite”.
Undoubtedly, difficult moments are being experienced by the 30-year-old striker, who is set to sign with Rayados de Monterrey. It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when more information is available regarding the possible trip to the city of Monterrey to carry out medical tests.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
