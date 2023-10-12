“They destroyed it, that’s why they don’t let me see it in its entirety,” said Julio Rubio, his voice broken, about the corpse – covered with a gray cloth – of his daughter Ivonne, the 26-year-old woman of Colombian-Israeli nationality, who was murdered on Saturday, October 7 during the massacre by militiamen of the Islamist movement Hamas at an electronic music festival in southern Israel.

Ivonne was a university employee and also worked as a model, She was missing from Saturday until Wednesday morning, when the Israeli Army confirmed her father’s death after studying DNA samples.

At first, family and friends believed that Ivonne could be one of the more than one hundred people who were taken hostage by Hamas and taken to the Gaza Strip.

The ‘last goodbye’ to Ivonne Rubio

“She is destroyed where she is, that is the result of terrorism,” she said in front of the hundreds of attendees at the wake of the young woman, who was the mother of a four-year-old child and the partner of Antonio Macías Montaño, who attended the funeral with her. festival and remains missing.

Ivonne, born in Israel to Colombian parents and who had both citizenships, She was buried this Thursday, October 12, in the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem, in an emotional ceremony in which the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lión, his co-workers and military service and family friends, many of them Colombians, also spoke.

Ivonne Rubio has been missing since Saturday. Photo: Instagram @ivonne_rubio24

Those close to her described her as a “great mother, person and daughter” and as a generous being, who was always happy and smiling.

“They killed my daughter, you bastards, they killed her,” screamed the disconsolate mother, Gloria, condemning the attacks by Hamas militiamen.

His funeral was also attended by family and friends of his partner, the father of a six-year-old girl and also Colombian, whose whereabouts are still unknown.



The ceremony was broadcast on social networks so that family and friends from Colombia and other parts of Israel also participated in the farewell. In time, others received alerts on their mobile phones about the launch of rockets at southern communities near Gaza in the midst of a conflict that still does not end.

Antonio Macías Montano and Ivonne Rubio. Photo: Instagram @ivonne_rubio24

After a Jewish religious prayer, Ivonne’s body was transported in a van to the aforementioned cemetery, where her remains will rest. According to Julio, her daughter’s last words after the start of the attack were: “Daddy, we are at war. I’m running towards a bunker,” in a 50-second call she made to him.

Multiple Latin American citizens were killed, kidnapped or injured in the attack on the festival and Israeli communities in the area. The latest official figures indicate that at least thirteen Latin Americans have died so far in Israel, seven of them Argentinians. In addition, there are more than 20 who remain missing and at least two who have been taken hostage by Hamas, both Mexicans.

As indicated by the White House, the number of Americans killed after the Hamas attack amounts to 27, while 14 citizens of that country remain missing, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Hundreds of attendees died at the music festival in Israel.

*With information from EFE

