After a Palestinian killed two Israelis in Huwara, hundreds of settlers rampaged through several Palestinian villages on Sunday night in a ‘revenge’ that claimed one more life and left extensive property damage. Scenes from the day after showed empty streets and residents fearing further reprisals, as well as a further deployment of Israeli forces, searching for the Palestinian attacker.

On Sunday, February 26, Aqaba, a southern Jordanian city, hosted a meeting between members of the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority which, according to the intermediaries present, had given good signs of reducing the violence that plagues the region almost daily.

Egypt, the United States and Jordan itself had stressed the will of both parties and spoke of “significant progress.” A new conclave was even agreed in the Egyptian city of Sharm el Sheikh for the next few weeks.

But simultaneously, a new sample of the cycle of violence rose to the fore in the West Bank. First, a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli brothers, Yagel and Hallel Yaniv in Huwara, in the Nablus area, which had been the scene of a deadly Israeli raid last Wednesday that left 11 Palestinians dead.

Hours after the armed attack, on Sunday night, the Israeli settlers mobilized, many shouting “revenge”, with sticks, knives and even firearms towards Huwara and other Palestinian villages.

In one of them, Zatara, settlers killed Sameh Aqtash, a 37-year-old Palestinian, who was shot in the abdomen. The mobs also injured 390 people, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, and completely destroyed 35 houses, damaged another 40 and burned 100 vehicles.







The scene the next morning showed deserted streets in Huwara and other Palestinian villages, with residents fearing further attacks, as well as ash on the ground and the remains of burned-out structures and vehicles.

“They burned cars and houses and destroyed everything,” Diaa Odeh, a Huwara resident, told AFP. “Every time we started pushing the settlers back, the army fired tear gas at us,” added the 25-year-old, alluding to a recurring complaint by witnesses and human rights organizations: the inaction or complicity of the Israeli forces in the face of the aggressions.

In fact, Abdel Moneim Aqtash, brother of the murdered Palestinian, accused the Israeli Army of being the one who shot the victim, a version denied by the military entity.

Meanwhile, this Monday, another 27-year-old Israeli young man was killed in a new attack in the occupied West Bank, this time in the Jericho area, when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle at an intersection near the Jewish settlement of Beit Arava.

Both the Huwara attacker and the Beit Arava attacker managed to escape, which is why the Israeli forces have set up blockades at the approaches to Nablus and Jericho and have reinforced their presence to find those responsible.

Israeli ruling coalition MP backs settler violence

In the hours after the attacks by Israeli settlers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu limited himself to asking that “justice not be taken into one’s own hands”, without an explicit condemnation. It was only in an appearance in front of Parliament on Monday afternoon that he was more forceful in pointing out that “we cannot accept anarchy” and that there is no place to “set houses on fire.”

But within his far-right ruling coalition, some lawmakers backed the settlers. Zvika Fogel of the Jewish Power party even noted that she wants to see “Huwara closed and burned.”

Nor did the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, contribute to the calm, who pointed out that the death of the brothers in the West Bank “should teach” that they are “at war”.







Contrary to this was Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who “strongly condemned” the attack by Israeli settlers, describing it as a “cruel” act of “criminal violence against innocent civilians.” He also called for the arrest of the “despicable terrorist” Palestinian.

The international community fears that the violence will get out of control

On the other hand, this Monday, February 27, the international community called for calm before the situation is irreversible. Germany considered it “urgent to respect the agreements to de-escalate the situation”, while France warned that there is a risk that the violence could “get out of control”.

In turn, the Arab League, made up of 22 countries, blamed the government of Benjamin Netanyahu for the violence and denounced the “systematic, serious and terrible crimes with the protection, support and participation of the Israeli occupation army” of the settlers. .

“We condemn in the strongest terms these horrific crimes (of the settlers), and the terrorism practiced by these militias within the framework of the policy of open war, with official political cover from several Israeli ministers,” said the assistant secretary general for Israeli Affairs. of Palestine of the League, Sayed Abu Ali.

Through a statement, the entity added that these events “translate the attitudes and official statements of the Netanyahu government”, which aims to destroy any peaceful effort.

For his part, Tor Wennesland, UN special envoy for the Middle East peace process, made clear his “deep concern” over the events and sent his condolences to the relatives of the three deceased.

“There can be no justification for terrorism, nor for arson and acts of revenge against civilians. All must be held accountable,” he synthesized. And he closed by urging that “violence, provocations and incitement must cease immediately and be unequivocally condemned by all.”

