The residents of the town of Pliego woke up this Sunday morning with the sad image of the destruction of the monument to the huertano, made of cardboard, that the City Council placed in the main square of the town on the occasion of the San Isidro festivities that are celebrated this next week.

Local Police and Civil Guard are investigating this mischief, which took place around six in the morning and they suspect a group of boys who, after destroying the image, fled quickly in a vehicle.

The Pliego City Council has scheduled some activities on the occasion of the festival, mainly exhibitions and competitions, since the pandemic does not allow the celebration of events that may attract a large public, such as the Huerta parade.

The Councilor for Culture and Festivities, Lola Montalbán, publicly denounced these acts of vandalism that the only thing they produce is damage to the sentiment of the folks towards this festival, which is the most popular of the year in the town in the center of the Region.