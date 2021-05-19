The latest development in lithium-metal presented by the Harvard University in the scientific journal Nature it is a battery that charges in 10 minutes and lasts 15 years. If it really works, it may be the most anticipated energy revolution for cell phones, cars, skateboards and electric bicycles, among other devices.

Today’s lithium-ion batteries have a problem called dendrites. As the battery charges and discharges, the lithium ions that travel from the anode to the cathode create growing root-like structures. These structures not only reduce the capacity of the battery, but also cause short circuits and explosions by piercing the delicate panels that separate the electrodes.

What Professor Xin Li and his team at Harvard University made is a battery design that does not inhibit dendrite growthRather, it guides it so that it is contained in a specific region of the battery and does not cause damage.

“A lithium metal battery is considered the holy grail of battery chemistry due to its high capacity and energy density.“said Xin Li, associate professor of materials science at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS).

He added: “But the stability of these batteries he was always poor“.

Although there are still a couple of questions to be defined, the researchers say that their design is perfectly suitable for mass production of batteries and its cost is very similar to that of current lithium-ion batteries.

At the moment Li and his colleagues have manufactured a working prototype that can perform 10,000 charge and discharge cycles and is still operating at 82% of its load capacity.

Its layered concept, as if it were a sandwich, earned it the nickname of BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato).

“By studying its fundamental thermodynamics, we can unlock superior performance and take advantage of its many opportunities,” he said.

What are the advantages of the new battery

Although it is lighter, but at the same time denser than lithium-ion batteries, this condition makes them ideal for electric vehicles because it will greatly increase their autonomy.

According to the statement made public by Harvard, the battery is more durable (between 10 and 15 years), and its density will allow to manufacture car batteries that charge in just 10 or 20 minutes.

“Our research shows that the solid-state battery could be fundamentally different from the commercial liquid electrolyte lithium-ion battery,” Li said.

“And the flexibility and versatility of our multilayer design makes it potentially compatible with mass production procedures in the battery industry. It will not be easy to scale it to commercial battery and there are still some practical challenges, but we believe they will be overcome.” concluded the Harvard professor.

