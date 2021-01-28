As you well know, one of the leading games in the field of technology is the latest Remedy game, Control. Some time ago it was confirmed that they would be releasing an improved version in Control: Ultimate Edition. Now is a good time to make known what will be the improvements that Control will receive in Xbox Series X, in addition to Playstation 5, where two graphic configurations have been described. One that prioritizes visual quality, with Ray Tracing, and the other that prioritizes performance.
It is something very logical, but among the details regarding the improvements that Control will receive in Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, we find that there are interesting nuances in terms of performance and quality. A balance has been sought that has not reached that standard that seems to resist 4K and 60fps.
Performance Mode targets 60fps perf with 1440p render resolution and 4K output. Graphics Mode targets 30fps perf with ray tracing at 1440p render resolution and 4K output.
NOT 1220p as unfortunately has been erroneously listed. The amount of times I checked this… sigh. Sorry.
The truth is that Control is a game that has been used as a benchmark for performance tests of PC graphics. It is a game that activate ray tracing It puts a lot of demands on hardware and usually denotes a sharp drop in performance. Therefore, it is interesting to attend to what are the characteristics of the improvements that Control will receive in Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5, where the objective resolution in each case is 1440p. They do not seem to want to opt to try to optimize performance at a higher resolution, thus obtaining a quality mode that will run at 30fps, and a performance mode that will run at 60fps.
So Thomas Puha explained, Director of Communications for Remedy Entertainment. One of the characteristics that might surprise you is that despite changing the criteria of the graphic configuration, the resolution at which the game runs has not been altered. It is usually the usual thing, but in Remedy they have wanted to offer something different in the improvements that Control will receive in Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5. The option that prioritizes the graphics will render a1440p and 30fps native resolution, making use of Ray Tracing.
The video output can be resized to 4K, but the pixel count shows a lower resolution, guaranteeing stable performance and superior visual quality. On the other hand, the performance mode, which runs at the same resolution but with less visual effects and a performance of 60fps at 1440p. This is somewhat more normal, but it is interesting to consider how a graphical option such as Ray Tracing is capable of requiring sacrificing resolution and framerate to offer an improved experience.
Remedy Entertainment shares a curious Control infographic
Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on February 2 in digital stores, delaying its arrival in physical format until March 2. Remember that Control is available on both Xbox Game Pass of Xbox consoles and PC.
Last updated on 2020-11-28. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
