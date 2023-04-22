The State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California Sur activated the Alba Protocol alert to search for Luz Hernandez Madrid26 years old, who was deprived of her liberty by two armed individuals who entered her home.

The woman with a robust complexion, approximately 70 kilos, 1.65 meters tall, light brown complexion and straight dark brown hair, is Originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

As particular signs, she has a tattoo of a butterfly, a flower and a garland on the thigh of her right leg.

The early this Thursday morning two subjectswith their faces covered and armed, broke in violently in a house located at the corner of Venustiano Carranza and Guadalupe Victoria de la Guadalupe Victoria neighborhood from the city of La Paz, Baja California Sur.

Police reports indicated that the individuals violently entered the house and threatened a friend of the victim who was in the house with a firearm, who was the one who reported the facts.