At least five people murdered during the morning of today, Wednesday, June 26, in the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara.

In a first event, the Municipal Police of Tlaquepaque confirmed the discovery of two men and a woman dead in the Rural neighborhood in Tonalá.

The three victims located in the vicinity of Cerro del Gato were shot by a firearm.

Later, again the Police Tlaquepaque confirmed the shooting murder of a man at the intersections of Del Pino and Loma Linda streets, in the Lomas del Cuatro neighborhood.