At least five people murdered during the morning of today, Wednesday, June 26, in the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara.
In a first event, the Municipal Police of Tlaquepaque confirmed the discovery of two men and a woman deadin the Rural neighborhood in Tonalá.
The three victims located in the vicinity of Cerro del Gato were shot by a firearm.
Later, again the Police Tlaquepaque confirmed the shooting murder of a man at the intersections of Del Pino and Loma Linda streets, in the Lomas del Cuatro neighborhood.
The fifth victim is a man between 40 and 45 years old who was found wrapped in a quilt on the street on Cerro de la Alberca and Cerro del Ángel in the Chulavista neighborhood of Tlajomulco. No arrests were reported in any of the homicides.
