A new resolution by the judge revived the controversy over the conditions in which the elephant lives “He and” in it San Juan de Aragon Zoo in Mexico City.

After activists have requested that the elephant be reviewed by experts since 2022 and that it be taken to a sanctuary due to its deteriorating health, yesterday the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) presumed that a judge determined that his transfer would not necessarily improve his life.

In addition, he defended that the judge established that there was no objective data to affirm that “Ely” is mistreated.

There are no tests to show the poor condition of ‘Ely’

“According to the evaluation carried out by the Judge, it is established that in no way is it possible to ensure that the elephant ‘Ely’ has been or is being mistreated or is subject to acts of cruelty or that put their health, life or integrity at risk,” said Sedema.

“The resolution cites that moving the African elephant ‘Ely’ does not necessarily constitute an improvement in their living conditions,” he added.

Her state of health has motivated animal rights activists to file legal appeals to demand that “Ely” be reviewed by external specialists and that she be taken to a sanctuary outside of Mexico, requests that have been ignored by the capital’s government.

Activists criticized that the judge did not consider all the evidence on the conditions of the elephant.

We invite you to read:

“Judge Ulises Oswaldo Rivera González ruled against the transfer of ‘Ely’ despite the fact that @AJaulas and @DerechosVa presented evidence of the elephant’s deteriorating health,” claimed activist Lucía Hernández, from “Yo Amo la Ciencia”.