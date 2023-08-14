The appointment of Jaime: the ‘Jimmy’ Lozano as the definitive coach of the The Mexican Futbol selection Looking ahead to the next World Cup in 2026, in which Mexico, the United States and Canada will be hosts, it came accompanied by ‘bombs’ news that in a matter of hours have been diluting.
First, the Mexican Football Federation reported that there would be a Council of experts that would advise Jimmy Lozano in his management as technical director of the tricolor. Which would be made up of former coaches of the Mexican Soccer Team, as is the case of Ricardo Antonio La Volpe and Javier Aguirre, former tricolor players like Rafael Márquezworld figures such as Carles Puyol and Fernando Hierro, among others.
However, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe declared before the cameras of Fox Sports that he had not accepted such a position in the Council of Experts. He even said that he did not understand very well what it was all about, because he considered that he could end up confusing Jaime Lozano in decision-making.
After, Jaime Lozano’s father declared in an interview for the ESTO newspaper that Ricardo: “Tuca” Ferretti would be his son’s technical assistantin a decision that many applauded, since they considered it a success that one of the most winning coaches in the history of Mexican soccer accompanied Jimmy in his process.
However, in the last hours, the Monterrey journalist Miguel Arizpe came out to deny such a situation. He saying that, at least to this day, It is completely false that Ricardo Ferretti is going to be Jaime Lozano’s technical assistant. Making it clear that the situation may change in the coming days, but today, the news would be a lie.
First Ricardo Antonio La Volpe and now 'Tuca'. Rumors, lies and truths around Jaime Lozano and his appointment as DT of the Mexican Soccer Team.
