The Murcia City Council will not be able to appear in the case investigating the death of 13 people in the fire at the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs in the Atalayas nightlife area on October 1. This was notified this Thursday by the head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Murcia. She will not allow the General Union of Workers (UGT) of Murcia, the Clean Hands Union, and the Union of Consumers and Users of Spain (UCE) to appear as private accusations. The orders are not final, they are susceptible to reform and appeal.

In the case of the municipal corporation, the magistrate understands that the personhood cannot be recognized neither in relation to the legal good protected by the crimes under investigation (thirteen crimes of homicide due to recklessness), nor in its condition as a public legal entity, because after analyzing the doctrine maintained by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court (apart from different Provincial Courts), “personation as a popular accusation of public administrations is only admitted as long as there is an express authorization of such legitimation by legal provision, without that a mere connection between the crime and the exercise of powers attributed to the public entity be accepted.

And, he adds, that “in no way can the Murcia City Council be recognized as a victim” and “not even the most damage to corporate reputation, since we are faced with crimes in which the injured parties are identified (crimes in which the good protected legal system is bodily integrity), already counting on the presence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in defense of legality, the rights of citizens and the interest protected by law, and the private accusations (relatives of the victims) that defend the interests particulars of those harmed.

Unions



Regarding the request for the appearance of the UGT, the Clean Hands Union and UCE, the judge warns, at this procedural moment, a failure of the appropriate legitimation, “for now no link can be deduced between the requesting entity and the facts under investigation , as to what its specific purposes are for the purpose of the process. Persons who, in all cases, have been opposed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Relatives of five of those who died in the fire are already involved in the case, once they have presented the documentation that was required of them to correct the requests made. Process in which other families are still in.

Demolition of premises



On the other hand, the judge has authorized the owners of premises where the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs were located to proceed with their demolition. However, it nevertheless establishes that this must be done in the presence of the Judicial Police “in order to clarify matters related to the electrical installation.”

It thus responds to the request made to the court, after their declaration of imminent ruin and the municipal demolition order.