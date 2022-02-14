Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Visitors to the Culiacán Zoo they must pay only 40 pesos to visit the more than 600 animals that exist insideand in the event that people are interested in entering the living museum The most poisonous reptiles in the world, which comes from Pueblaan extra charge of 30 pesos is allowed to access a collection of 30 unique species, ranging from the black widow, scorpions and snakes, among other species.

Its director, Diego García Heredia highlighted For three years, 40 pesos have been charged as a general fee.l, which allows to cover the expenses of feeding, maintenance and other operating costs, because each species eats differently, some consume more than 60 bales of alfalfa per week in herbivores, as well as fruits, vegetables. The fifteen cats consume up to 90 kilograms of red meat and chicken in a day.

The prices of the food sold inside the zoo are similar to a convenience store, in case you decide to consume within the tour.

awareness

In the zoo, anyone can be close to a giraffe and feed it, which is offered in few places, this contact with a tall mammal.

Other attractive species are chimpanzees and lions, which are the ones that are always attentive to those who look at them and do activities to attract attention.

The sea lions join in showing their skill and behavior, an explanation of their movements is given, as well as an exhibition by biologists from Sinaloa on different local species, to raise awareness about their care and that has given important results to the Unit of Wildlife Rescue, when a vulnerable species is located, they speak and attend to protect these species.

the most poisonous

The itinerant and temporary collection, known as The most poisonous reptiles in the worldoffers a great variety of species that the zoo does not have and that is very interesting for visitors and at an educational level, which constitutes a very complete and positive experience, which was facilitated by the Puebla Wildlife Institute.

As it is an exhibition that began in June 2021, an accessible cost of 30 pesos was set to make it sustainable and which is in charge of the Puebla living museum’s own staff, but given the interest of visitors, the decision has been made to stay longer.

He highlighted the assembly of the complete exhibition, which is worth going to the zoo, because it represents the natural habitat of each species, which offers quality and an experience that comes with extra payment.

Remodeling reptile area

The herpetarium is being remodeled after twelve years of operation, which requires improvements and another appearance, which requires offering a new experience to the visitor, and whose reptiles remain in spaces not open to the public.

Armored glasses

The windows of the spaces occupied by the 16 felines are dirty, acknowledged García Heredia and assured that it is due to the interaction of the animals with the public, that they stop and put their paws on the armored windows, leaving mud because they are in a natural habitat, which frequently occurs with lions.

He mentioned that the 365 days of the year from 7 to 9 in the morning the windows of the felines are cleaned, when the animals are in their room to sleep and in that place they receive their food, which constitutes a behavior that they have learned and that they cannot alter with the constant cleaning of the crystals, which are armored with a very thick caliber that make them very safe against weight.

When visitors catch the attention of the felines, they approach and interact with the animal, which is playful and visitors get an unforgettable experience living with lions.