Since last year, one of the games that has become one of the most anticipated in the current generation of consoles is clearly GTA 6, with a first trailer that has left more questions than answers regarding the gameplay and what it will bring. to open world titles. And since at the moment there is a lack of information, people have begun to draw the relevant conclusions, especially with the voice actors who will begin to give life to the characters within this gangster-style story of criminal gangs. Some comparisons have already been made and among the people who people believe will participate is Ana Esposito, who will possibly play Lucia, one of two protagonists who will be in charge of exploring the city and carrying out assignments. On the other hand, there is a lot of talk about someone quite well known in the games industry, Troy Baker, an actor who has become very famous since he provided the voice of Joel in The Last of Us, among other characters who have earned the affection of the public. Through a new interview he has been asked directly if he is in some way involved with the game, but almost instantly he has denied participation, so he will not be present in Rockstar Games' next big bet. And this is something very strange for his followers, since they have been asking for it in the franchise for years. “Here are his words: he only says one word!” He says 'I trust'. This is a funny thing and, to be honest, a great lesson in perception: people believe something and automatically assume it's true. I want that guy, whoever he is, to get credit for his work because I'm sure it's going to be great. With this in mind, we will have to wait for more releases in the form of trailers in the future, since we have not really heard many characters in the first teaser, and it is possible that they have even used people who lend some lines provisionally and at this time They finally got the cast to give the final details. However, we may not have good news for a few more months. Remember that GTA 6 is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Via: Comicbook

