After total solar eclipse on April 8, the alleged risks associated with cosmic rays that circulated in the previous information, during and after the astronomical event, have been denied. Although various speculations and unfounded theories spread, Scientific reality does not support such claims.

Since days before the eclipse, alarming messages began to spread on social networks warning about the presence of intense cosmic rays during the astronomical event, urging the population to take extreme precautions to protect themselves from the supposed negative effects on health. Are warnings lacked solid scientific basis and were denied by experts in the field of astronomy and physics.

False information assumes that cosmic rays generated by radiation during the eclipse affect electronic devices such as cell phones, computers, televisions, refrigerators, microwaves, and others of the same nature. According to the chains almost generally sent by WhatsApp, pointed out the importance of disconnecting them during the eclipse and verifying them in the following days that could affect them. This chain would have emerged since 2008 on other social networks.

During the total solar eclipse, increased attention was generated about the possible risks associated with cosmic radiation due to the ongoing astronomical phenomenon. However, It is important to clarify that cosmic radiation is a natural phenomenon constantly present in the universe, and its incidence is not significantly affected by the occurrence of a solar eclipse.

This chain, which has been circulating since 2008, is characterized by its alarmist tone and lack of verification from reliable sources. Photo: Archive.

After the eclipse ended, some rumors and misinformation persisted about the harmful effects of cosmic rays on human health. These unfounded claims generated unnecessary concern among the population and highlighted the importance of accessing reliable and verified sources of scientific information.

What are cosmic rays?

It is essential to understand that cosmic rays are highly energetic particles that come from outer space and constantly bombard the Earth. However, thanks to the Earth's atmosphere and the planet's magnetic field, most of these cosmic rays are deflected or absorbed before reaching the surface, so they do not represent a significant danger to human health.

Cosmic radiation is a phenomenon studied by science for decadesand although it may have implications in the aerospace industry and in the prolonged exposure of astronauts in space, it does not represent a direct risk to the general population during astronomical events such as solar eclipses.

Therefore, it is crucial to maintain a critical and analytical approach to the information circulating on social networks and other media, especially when it comes to scientific and astronomical topics. Consulting reliable sources and verifying information before sharing it is essential to avoid the spread of fake news and the generation of unfounded alarms in society.