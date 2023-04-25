The Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office has opposed the provisional release of former Barça player Dani Alvesas his defense requested last week, considering that the risk of the footballer trying to flee to evade justice persists.

According to sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutor in the case has submitted a report to the investigating court number 15 of Barcelona in which she maintains that the circumstances have not changed compared to last January 20, when Alves went to prison accused of raping a young woman at the Sutton nightclubso the risk of escape remains.

(Keep reading: Dani Alves admits to having had sex with the person who denounced him: “There was tension”).

Last week Alves’ defense asked the judge who is investigating him for the alleged rape to release him provisionally, if necessary on bail, based on an expert report on the images from the nightclub’s security cameras that ensures what exculpate.

In the brief, the lawyers for soccer player Cristóbal Martell and Arnau Xumetra argue that these images would show that the defendant and the victim were flirting before the facts, dancing and drinking together, and that she voluntarily entered the bathroom after Alves did. .

(Also read: Dani Alves: Joana Sanz tells everything about her last visit to prison

sports).

Specifically, the lawyers argue that the 200-page expert report, which analyzes the images frame by frame, denies the “microcosm of panic and terror” reported by the victim and points out that the twenty minutes they spent together before entering into the bathroom “were characteristic of a sexual flirtation”.

They also argue that the images recorded by the private security cameras contradict the testimony of the two friends who accompanied the complainants, who explained to the judge that the soccer player approached them with obvious sexual intent to make them feel uncomfortable.

This is the penitentiary where Dani Alves is being held. See also In the case of the robbery of the widow of Alexander Gradsky, the second suspect was detained

Alves presented his request for release after declaring for the second time before the investigating magistrate, this time at his own request, in an appearance on April 17.

The Brazilian soccer player argued before the judge that sex with the complainant was consented and that he lied in his first statement to hide his infidelity from his wife.

On February 21, the Court of Barcelona already rejected those same arguments adduced by the defense in its appeal -based on the roots and on the images of the security cameras- when it decided to keep the footballer in preventive detention, appreciating a “high ” risk of flight and consider that the indications that accuse him are “severe” and “various”.

More news

– Dani Alves, involved in “trafficking T-shirts” in prison: they reveal the business

– ‘Never expect loyalty’: Dani Alves’ brother explodes after letter from ex-partner

– Joana Sanz visited Dani Alves in jail, what was the reason?

EFE