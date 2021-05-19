The news about the death of Willie Colón surprised users on social networks. After circulating rumors about the possible death of the famous singer, the followers of the interpreter of “Gitana” were already regretting his departure.

The ambassador of Panama Guillermo Cochez made a publication on his Twitter account a day ago where he referred to the death of the popular singer. “Friend Willie Colón, a great Latin American musician, has died. Your music will endure with us ”, wrote the ambassador.

Publication of the Ambassador of Panama on Willie Colón.

The news soon spread through different media and social media platforms, while readers already expressed their regret for the loss of the artist and their condolences to his family.

However, sources close to the Puerto Rican composer indicated that this news is false. The members of the interpreter’s most intimate circle assured the Colombian media The Herald what Willie Colon he is at home with his family. “He remains at home receiving all the care,” they confirmed to the newspaper.

As it is remembered, the salsero suffered a terrible car accident a few weeks ago in North Carolina while he was with his wife Julia Colón. Both were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

The salsa’s wife was the first to be discharged, but Willie Colon He presented a more serious picture, so that, to this day, the interpreter does not fully recover. Despite being safe at home, his medical situation is still not optimal.

