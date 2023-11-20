The movies of DC Comics They have not gone through a good creation process, and this can be reflected in this year’s releases such as The Flash, Shazam 2and recently in the month of August with Blue Beetle. However, there is already a new direction in these films from none other than James Gunn. And now, he has come out to give information regarding Superman: Legacythe film that will give a definitive reboot to this universe of films.

Among some assumptions on the part of fans, it has been mentioned that this new installment of the character is going to take place in the Middle East, which involves some type of confrontation with armed forces from this place that is presumed to be among the most conflictive in the world. Someone in the audience has just asked Gunn if all this part of the script is true, or if it will be a narrative that does not touch on the subject at all.

The question in question said: Please tell us that the rumored story arc about a ‘terrorist threat in the Middle East’. The answer that Gunn has given was forceful and clear with a ” It isn’t true”, thus leaving the doubt cleared for all those who wanted to ask about it. He has even revealed that this story will be more personal, having a more human part of the character, and seeing how his hero character is forged to reach the top.

Something that should be mentioned regarding this film is that it will not be an origin chapter even though we are going to explore a lot of the character of Clark Kentso the user must already have in mind how he or she arrived at the farm. Kansas in a kind of meteorite that his adoptive parents found. He is already establishing himself as a journalist in the city of Metropolis and now seeks to balance the life of a hero and also that of a normal person.

Until now, the main actors of this film have been confirmed, as well as the director who is its own. James Gunn, this despite the fact that there had already been talk of other people who would shape this new adventure of the character in question. Of course, it has not yet been confirmed if there will be a connection with Suicide Squad and its respective spinoff series, which were also led by the genius behind the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Superman: Legacy will be arriving in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: With all the clues that have been released on the internet, it is possible that this movie will finally break the curse of failed DC creations. It will be a matter of waiting until we see the first video trailer.