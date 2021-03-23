The head of ANSES and leader of La Cámpora Fernanda Raverta received two criminal complaints for having granted two life pensions to Vice President Cristina Kirchner last week, although is still in process an own appeal of the organism against that retirement of privilege.

Thus Cristina, who announced last week that she complied with the legal obligation to stop collecting the vice president’s salary, went on to collect her pension as former president and that of Néstor Kirchner, which together reach 1,600,000 pesos per month. In addition, a retroactive about 100 million retroactive for these honorary pensions not collected from 2016 to date.

The complaints were filed by the lawyer Silvina Martínez and the leader of Bases Republicanas, Jimena De la Torre, before federal justice. Raverta is accused of taking action against the law and of breaching the duties of a public official.

Martínez’s presentation, to which he agreed Clarion, points out that “the decision of the ANSES to restore the benefit to the vice president, finding an appeal filed by the ANSES itself in the judicial case, harms the interests of the state, since it implies the disbursement of a significant sum of money for Fernández de Kirchner ”.

For its part, the body “the same criterion does not apply with the rest of the retirees and pensioners who must litigate for years and even the Court due to the successive appeals of the ANSES until hopefully the justice recognizes their right ”, added the lawyer.

In this case, “the interests of the state were intentionally harmed to benefit the vice president of the nation, ruling contrary to the legal provisions as well as to the position of the body made explicit in the aforementioned judicial case, “added the lawyer. His complaint was lodged in federal court number 11.

Article 248 of the penal code says that “it will be punished with imprisonment from one month to two years and special disqualification for double time, the public official who dictates resolutions or orders contrary to the constitutions or national or provincial laws or executes the existing orders or resolutions of this kind or does not execute the laws whose. “

While article 249 states that “it will be punished with a fine of seven hundred pesos to twelve thousand five hundred pesos and special disqualification from one month to one year, the public official who illegally omits, refuses to do or delays any act of his office ”.

For her part, the leader of the Republican Bases, Jimena De la Torre, filed another complaint with federal judge Marcelo Martínez Di Giorgi, “for having granted Cristina the right to collect two pension benefits while its own entity has appealed the ruling with suspensive effect”. “The contradiction Raverta is blatant, ”added De La Torre.

Martinez’s complaint and De la Torre’s will be unified into one in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the social security judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami accepted an appeal from deputies of Together for Change who claim to maintain their role as plaintiffs in the case in that jurisdiction for the retirement of privilege of Cristina. Pérez Nami accepted them in principle but before a presentation by the vice president’s lawyer, he backed off.

Legislators Alejandro Cacace, Alfredo Cornejo and Graciela Ocaña, Luis Petri, Jimena Latorre and Dolores Martínez They thus raised their claim to the social security appeals chamber.

Cacace estimated that if ANSES resolution number 02503/21 remains firm, Cristina will charge about “800 thousand pesos for each pension, that is, 1,600,000 pesos in total.” Plus “100 million retroactive” for pensions not collected from December 2016 to date.

For the San Luis deputy, law 24,018 stipulates that he can charge “just a pension”. “You can choose between the vice president’s salary (about 300 thousand pesos) and a pension, but not for two pensions,” he told Clarín.

Last week, in a controversial way, Judge Pérez Nami removed the role of plaintiffs from the deputies because he said that ANSES “defended the interests of the State.” But resolution number 02503/21, which granted him the two pensions, “shows that Raverta defends the interests of Cristina and not those of the State and we are before a new fact ”.

In addition, the ANSES has ten days to found its appeal after the case is raised to the chamber. Within that time, you can present arguments or withdraw your appeal.

Only after Raverta decides what it will formally do in the case, the deputies will decide if they also formulate a third criminal complaint against the head of ANSES for breach of the duties of a public official.

Until this Tuesday, ANSES did not make any presentation in the case one way or another.

