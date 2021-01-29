The first setback to legal abortion in Chaco led to a legal counterclaim targeting Judge Marta Aucar de Trotti who stopped the Voluntary Termination of Pregnancy. The Catholic NGO for the Right to Decide (CDD) today denounced the Chaco magistrate as prevaricate, who granted a precautionary measure that suspends the application of Law 27,610 in that province.

The complaint was presented to the Office of the Shift Prosecutor of the city of Resistencia for the commission of prevaricate, a crime that is configured when the judicial decisions issued by the judges “They are not founded on law or are based on false facts”said a statement from the NGO.

“The presentation was made within the framework of a broad legal strategy that we built among allies,” said the members of CDD.

Judge Aucar de Trotti, in charge of the Civil and Commercial Court No. 19 of the first district of the province of Chaco, ordered the suspension of the application of Law No. 27,610 (on Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy) throughout the territory of that province following an injunction filed by anti-abortion activists.

“We warn that Judge Aucar does not carry out an analysis or objective justification of the petition of the plaintiffs but rather that he accommodates his speech to the interests of anti-rights actors, “said the NGO.

“It is attributed knowledge in federal matters and ignores national and international regulations,” added the statement, in which the magistrate is also characterized as “a recognized anti-rights activist.”

“The law has to be applied,” was the exhaustive response of Governor Jorge Capitanich, after the controversy that sparked a judicial decision. “We are respectful of the rule of law and we respect judicial processes. When the time comes, we will answer in such a way,” added his undersecretary of Health, Carolina Centeno.

“The IVE law is a law approved by the representatives of the people. From the provincial government, we are going to continue promoting this right to protect women and pregnant people,” he said.

Being very respectful of judicial processes, the Ministry teams @ChacoHealth We continue to guarantee rights with the normative and legal framework in force in the province, in accordance with adherence to the ILE protocol (Law 2038-G).#IVEenChaco – Carolina Centeno (@ caro_centeno82) January 29, 2021

In a higher tone came the response from Kirchnerist senator Inés Pilatti Vergara. “The judge she is mindless and irresponsible“, launched in dialogue with radio Con Vos, and described the ruling as a” legal jerk “and as” a mockery. ”

“We cannot resign ourselves to having everything prosecuted. They are the same people who are filled with talking about the rule of law but when a law is passed with which they do not agree, they do not hesitate to prosecute,” he said and noted that the governor “is very religious. and he was never in favor of the law to legalize abortion, but he respects the plurality of thought and is respectful of the law. ”

“This injunction outrages me because it shows how concentrated powers and people linked to religious militancy are laughed at,” said the national senator, who noted that the judge is “closely linked to the Catholic Church.”

In her ruling, Judge Aucar de Trotti stated that “although there may be a presumption of validity before the Law in question, simply reading the other aforementioned rules, also fully in force, requires a greater analysis of the validity in its application with respect to the first, in the face of a conflict of rules and interests that must be protected and that prevail over it “.

Source: agencies.