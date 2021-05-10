A Peronist councilor from the city of Alderetes, Tucumán, was accused this Sunday of having carried out a party for 400 people on the occasion of his daughter’s 15th birthday, in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus infections.

It is about Luis Correa, and they assure that among the guests were other councilors and provincial government officials headed by Juan Manzur.

José Cano, national deputy of Juntos por el Cambio por Tucumán, released a video on his social networks in which a important police operation to deactivate the celebration, which was outside of any type of sanitary protocol.

“The Peronist councilor Luis Correa de Alderetes, in Tucumán, celebrated his daughter’s 15th party this weekend with 400 guests, including several officials from the Provincial Government. They think they are unpunished. We immediately demand his resignation, “the legislator fired on his Twitter account.

Peronist councilor Luis Correa de Alderetes, in Tucumán, celebrated his daughter’s 15th party this weekend with 400 guests, including several officials from the Provincial Government. They believe they are unpunished. We demand your resignation immediately. pic.twitter.com/3kZEpl92FR – José Cano (@JCanoOK) May 10, 2021

As reported by Contexto Tucumán, the party was held on a property that the Truckers Union owns in the town of El Bracho.

For its part, Radio El Palomar, from Banda del Río Salí, pointed out that the party was disintegrated by infantry personnel, and sound equipment was hijacked and other elements that were used to carry out the event.

In the images that were disseminated through social networks you can see very few chinstraps and no social distancing.

Once the images were viralized on social networks, there was a cataract of outraged comments demanding resignation of the councilor and that the Deliberative Council of Alderetes take measures against the accused.

Although the celebration was outdoors, with tables distributed in gazebos, in Tucumán they are meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited in open public spaces.

On the other hand, if the celebration were taken as one of the activities that are not suspended and have authorization from the provincial Emergency Operational Committee, the protocol would establish a separation of at least two meters between each individual, with tables of up to four members, they must be a family group.

In this case, absolutely all the rules were violated, while the province registered this Sunday 433 new cases of coronavirus and 5 deaths from the disease.

The accumulated totals in Tucumán since the beginning of the pandemic are 107,701 infected and 1,842 deceased.

