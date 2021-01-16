The governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, received this Saturday a complaint about the “Inhuman conditions“of the centers that his province set up to isolate patients with coronavirus.

The judicial presentation was made after knowing a video that recorded the situation in those facilities. “After these images I have filed a criminal complaint against the governor of the province, Gildo Insfrán, and against the Minister of Government, Jorge Abel González, representative and head of the emergency table, because what these people are experiencing is aberrant” said the lawyer Gabriela neme.

In statements to TNThe lawyer added: “Insfrán talks about Peronism, he entered through Peronism but the only thing here is caudillismo, they do what they want, we have no rules.”

Neme indicated that the images that were made public are from the Preventive Isolation Center of the Cinquantenaire Stadium. “There it is prepared as an assistance center for people with positive Covid, but the unfortunate thing is that there are people without positive or negative Covid results,” he questioned.

“They put them with the positives, that’s why the criminal complaint, because they are spreading the epidemic with holy people, “he justified.

In one of the videos he posted TN A woman is heard shouting to demand that the result of the coronavirus test be presented to her. “Where are our rights, where are the patient’s rights, I need the result officially, I’ve been waiting 48 hours to see the result on the page,” the woman demands.

“Maricel, the woman in the audio, is turned on from 10 at night to 10 in the morning to hit her in the face, that is torture. It is punishment because she spoke,” said Neme.

A deputy from the Frente de Todos came out in defense of Insfrán

Formosa legislator Ramiro Fernández Patri supported the sanitary measures taken in the province in response to those reported by Neme.

“The decision to implement social, preventive and compulsory isolation in isolation centers for 14 days responds to the basic criteria recommended by epidemiology,” said the deputy, and affirmed that decisions of this type allowed the province to have “the least number contagion throughout the country. “

Insisting on defending the health policies implemented in the province, Fernández Patri said that “anyone can carry out a comparative analysis and compare the health indicators of the country and of each Argentine province.”

And he closed: “Since these objective indicators determine the success or failure of any health strategy in the face of a pandemic, in the face of this the success and effectiveness of the work that the Government of Formosa has been doing is clear.”

