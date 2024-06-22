Juan Esteban Guarderas, member of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (Cpccs), filed a new lawsuit against the vice president of Ecuador and ambassador to Israel, Verónica Abad, for an alleged electoral violation.

She filed the lawsuit for an alleged irregularity in the local government elections in February last year, when she ran as a candidate for mayor of the Andean city of Cuenca (southern).

Guarderas explained this Saturday to EFE that Once Judge Fernando Muñoz, of the Contentious Electoral Court of Ecuador, archived the first lawsuit he sponsored against Abad in the middle of the month, he decided to present it again last Tuesday.

The magistrate, furthermore, at the request of the lawyer who participated in the process, Ronald Morocho, decided to transfer to the State Attorney General’s Office a file due to the controversy that generated the lawyer’s denial of having signed a document in which he was allowed to clarify and complete the complaint against Abad.

Guarderas accuses Abad of having campaigned outside the period established for proselytizing when she was a candidate for mayor of Cuenca, a version that the vice president described as ridiculous.

The electoral regulations establish that Every procedure in the Contentious Court requires the legal sponsorship of a lawyer.so Guarderas presented a document in which he deposited that prerogative in the lawyer Morocho, who finally denied having signed the entire document.

The Ecuadorian vice president, who is in conflict with President Daniel Noboa, questioned Guarderas’ complaint, whom she accused of having frequently visited the Presidency of the Republic.

Nurseries wait for you Abad will be sanctioned and have her political rights withdrawn, meaning she would not be able to hold any public office..

The Cpccs counselor considers that, if the lawsuit is admitted, results could be obtained before the end of the year.

Abad has reiterated that there is harassment towards her by Noboa and his Government to allegedly force her to resign and thus avoid having to delegate presidential functions to her when the president seeks re-election in the 2025 general elections.

The Ecuadorian vice president was sent last December by Noboa as ambassador to Israel, in a decision that revealed the distance between the two.

What is the other process against Abad?

On June 15, the plenary session of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Ecuador denied lifting Abad’s immunity, to be investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for an alleged crime of concussion within a corruption case that she considers as an act of pressure policy against him by Noboa.

With the positive vote of 75 legislators, 38 negative and 20 abstentions, The plenary session of the Legislature denied authorizing the criminal trial against Abad and thus responded to the request to remove Abad’s immunity, presented by the judge who is following the case of alleged corruption, Daniella Camacho.

The opposition majority in Parliament regretted that the confidential files that allegedly link Abad with a case of “offer to carry out influence peddling in the Vice Presidency” have not been revealed, in which her son, Sebastián, is also linked. Barreiro.

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office linked Abad to the case in which her son is involved, although both deny the charges and therefore, Judge Camacho asked the National Assembly to rule on this case, since the vice president enjoys the immunity of the National Court of Justice, the country’s supreme court of justice.

This case against Abad and his son arose after the complaint of a fired official from the Vice Presidency who pointed out Barreiro as the person who allegedly asked him to keep part of his salary in exchange for influencing his hiring.

Barreiro was in La Roca, Ecuador’s maximum security prison in the port city of Guayaquil, where he left after several weeks and after paying a bail of 20,000 dollars (about 18,685 euros).