02/27/2025



Updated at 6:28 p.m.





The last complaint of the animal equality organization begins like this: «We have evidence of new cases of animal abuse in two pig farms in Spain. One of them is In Ontiñena, Huesca, allegedly linked to Joaquín Bayona and Figos Costa, and the other in Alfamén, Zaragoza, registered under the name of Agra Pur, which could be linked to copiso ».

«The conditions under which pigs are totally incompatible with their integrity and with the protection regulations. What is shown are pigs with injuries without apparent veterinary attention, cannibalism, and conditions that put the health of animals at risk, such as contaminated water, rats poison and the presence of decomposition corpses. These findings can be considered serious infractions to the Spanish and European regulations of Health and Protection, in addition to possible crimes against animals, so we have decided to file the corresponding complaints ».

As it has been known, the Aragon Government has started sanctioning file against livestock and fattening livestock exploitation of pigs Agra Pur SL, located in the town of Alfamén (Zaragoza) following the complaint filed by the organization, due to the “breach of animal protection regulations and animal health and biosecurity regulations”, after carrying out the administration the necessary checks to verify the facts of which they have been accused in an investigation developed by animal equality.

According to this animalist organization, the facts date back months before the inspection of this “farm of horrors”, so the owners of the exploitation “endured” and were repetitive in breach of the norms and in keeping their animals “agonizing” in the exploitation.









That they do not stay in the economic fine, they demand

Animal equality claims that in addition to the economic sanctions for the denounced facts, correction, safety and control measures that prevent continuity in the production of the damage are carried out, which includes the cessation or interruption of the activity.

Specifically, the infractions detected that violate the legislation are typified in Law 32/2007, of November 7, for the care of animals, in their exploitation, transport, experimentation and sacrifice and in Law 8/2003, of April 24, of Animal Health, and are susceptible to being sanctioned up to 6,000 euros consisting of producing injuries or deformations to animals or a severe stress situation. The fine would rise up to 60,000 euros if it is shown that the health care of animals has been breached when it behaves a risk for animal health and 100,000 euros if infractions They are qualified as very serious by the absence of control about animals and abandoning them and their bodies.