José María Barraza had 2 parallel relationships. He is accused of abandonment by his ex-partner Andrea Muñoz, who is expecting her child and is almost 9 months pregnant.

Jose Maria Barraza is charged with abandonment. Andrea Muñoz had already denounced him a month ago for mistreatment and infidelity. He now he has approached the production of “Magaly TV, the firm” to make a new accusation. Ensures that the ex-partner of the son of the ‘Chato’ Barraza she has neglected her pregnancy, which is close to nine months. He does not have the money to pay for a hospital or clinic, since he is not working because of his state of health.

“I am very afraid that something will happen to my son. My pregnancy has been delicate, and that he does this to us without prior notice … He has told everyone in front of the cameras that he is going to take care of his son,” said Muñoz. “Overnight he blocks me and leaves me nowhere,” she said on the Magaly Medina program. She commented that she used to give him 28 soles to feed her, but this payment has stopped since he blocked her.