They denounce the noise of a rave in Seville next to the Guadalquivir

A rave has been celebrated since last New Year’s Eve on the left bank of the Guadalquivir River, at the height of the old runway of the Tablada airfield, at the confluence between the municipalities of Seville, San Juan de Aznalfarache and Gelves. According to a neighbor, the noise made it impossible to rest during the night and the first morning of the year, and continued during the afternoon with no signs of ending soon. In a video taken quite a few meters from the party, to which this media has had access, the sound of electronic music can be clearly heard. The city council of Seville, in whose district Tablada is located, assures that the Local Police has not received any complaint and that it is unaware of the problem.

“It looks like a fair with disco music. It started last night and has been going on all day, until now. “I haven’t slept a wink,” the neighbor who made the video explained mid-afternoon. He claims that he recorded it at noon, after approaching the area with his bicycle, which is difficult to access. In addition to the sound, several parked cars can be seen in the video. According to the neighbor, there are dozens. “They have super powerful equipment and even a speaker,” he comments. By eye, he estimates that there will be about 50 cars, and between 100 and 200 people.

According to him, it is not the first time that a party has occurred in that location, which is difficult to locate, making complaints difficult. The parties became more frequent last spring, they stop with the heat or the intense cold, and they have returned for Christmas.

Municipality of Seville, but next to San Juan de Aznalfarache and Gelves

In addition to being difficult to locate, the land would have another advantage: although it is in the municipality of Seville, it is located in front of the towns of San Juan de Aznalfarache and Gelves. The speakers would be located facing the river; That is to say, the inconvenience would be caused to residents of these two municipalities, but the jurisdiction to intervene would be the Local Police of Seville, on whose land the party is located.

“They ask for the exact location, they leave a record, and they tell you that they are going to happen, but no one does anything. Since it is in no man’s land…”, laments the neighbor. The city council of the Seville capital assures that they have not registered any complaints in the area in recent months. This medium has not been able to ask the Gelves town council, whose area would be the most affected, although the neighbor assures that his Local Police knows the situation. As for the National Police, it only has powers to intervene if there is drug trafficking or a disturbance of public order, not due to noise, sources from the Government Subdelegation clarify.

The illegal rave in Granada ends peacefully six days later with the voluntary eviction of attendees





The capital of Seville was already the scene of a massive rave last week in the eastern area, next to the old American base. The party ended with a brawl in which two men, aged 40 and 39, were injured, one due to head trauma and the other due to being run over. Both were transferred to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital. Emergencies 112 also received notice of an attack with a machete.