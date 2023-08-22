The acting head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, considered this Tuesday “an unacceptable gesture” the kiss of the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubialesto the player Jenni Hermoso, judging the apologies of the federal president “insufficient”.

(Vice President of Spain calls for the resignation of the leader who kissed Jenni Hermoso).

‘An unacceptable gesture’

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

“I think what we saw was an unacceptable gesture”said Sánchez in a brief press conference after a meeting with King Felipe VI.

“I also believe that the apologies that Mr. Rubiales has given are not enough, I even believe that they are not adequate and that therefore he has to continue taking steps,” added the president of the Spanish government, without wanting to talk about resignation.

However, it was learned that Miguel Galán, president of the National School of Soccer Coaches of Spain (Cenafe) denounced Luis Rubiales for what happened before the Higher Sports Council, which would transfer the file to the Administrative Court of Sport.

As stipulated in the protocol against sexual violence of the Spanish Football Federation, Rubiales could be expelled from the entity.

(They reveal a video of the vulgar gesture that tarnished the celebration of Spain in the Women’s World Cup).

Pedro Sánchez, acting President of the Government, on the behavior of Luis Rubiales in the final: 🗨️ “What we saw was an unacceptable gesture. Apologies have not been enough. They are not suitable. Mr. Rubiales has to keep taking steps”. pic.twitter.com/yeqAatl1dm — Relay (@relay) August 22, 2023

The criticized kiss

In congratulating Jenni Hermoso on achieving the world title medal ceremony, Rubiales gave the player a kiss on the mouth that caused surprise and went around the world.

“I didn’t even expect it,” Jenni Hermoso told the Cope network after the game, adding that “it was the moment, the effusion of the moment, that there is nothing further, and that it will remain an anecdote and that’s it. this”.

(The tragedy of the women’s World Cup: the details of the hard situation of Olga Carmona).

The player had previously appeared in a video during the celebration in the locker room in which she warned “I didn’t like it, eh!”, in what seemed like a response to her teammates’ jokes. However, on Monday the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, already considered the action “unacceptable”, urging Rubiales to “give explanations and make excuses.”

That same afternoon, the RFEF president apologized for his performance on the podium in a video. “There is a fact that I have to regret and it is what happened between me and a playerwith a magnificent relationship between the two, as with others, and where I have surely made a mistake,” said Rubiales, referring to his kiss to Hermoso.

48 hours have passed and Luis Rubiales still hasn’t resigned. He touched his private parts in the box of authorities and kissed Jennifer Hermoso without consent. Yesterday he pressured the soccer player to appear together in her “apology” video and she refused. pic.twitter.com/FB3x767vI7 — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) August 22, 2023

More news

SPORTS

*With AFP