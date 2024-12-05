The International Animal Coalition (IAWPC) denounces that a “violent mass extermination of dogs” in Moroccowith the aim of “cleaning the streets” ahead of the 2030 soccer World Cupwhich will be held in Spain, Portugal and the Maghreb country. Among the techniques that are being carried out for slaughter, include poisoningthe shots and the violent capture for later sacrifice.

Even before FIFA’s announcement in October 2023, Moroccan authorities were already killing “with brutality” about 300,000 stray dogs a yearaccording to IAWPC. However, after it became public that Morocco would be one of the hosts of the sports competition, the massacre has been “dramatically increased” and, if completed, the organization estimates a figure of three million animals exterminated.

Furthermore, they denounce that many of these inhumane practices areand produced for everyone to seeincluding children and tourists. Those who protest receive threats and intimidation from the authorities themselves. The IAWPC makes a appeal to the other two host countries –Spain and Portugal–, to the official sponsor of the World Cup –Qatar Airways– and FIFA itself to stop the massacre and protect children from this violence, since numerous cases of traumatized minors have been reported. The organization assures that Morocco is “clearly violating” the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Childwhich has ratified.

And it is that he FIFA Human Rights Committee committed on January 25, 2024 to include the European Link Coalition (ELC) in a review of Morocco’s candidacy, after it provided evidence demonstrating the “brutal persecution” and extermination of ‘tagged’ – sterilized – dogs by Morocco. However, the Maghreb country continues to appear as co-host, although FIFA ratification will take place on December 11.

Already in 2022, a judge sentenced the governor of the province of nador for the killing of stray dogs, which he described as “uncivilized”, and whose practices “date back to ancient times” and today “are not acceptable.” The judge added that “such practices do not align with Islamic recommendations” and that it is necessary to treat animals with “compassion and kindness.

The IAWPC has detailed some of these “inhuman and barbaric” methods by the Moroccan Government. Shooting with rifles and pistols, poisoning or capture with pincer-like instruments and then brutally drag them to vehicles with other dogs. Many of the captured animals are taken to facilities known as “fake dispensaries“, where they are cremated or thrown into mass graves, some of them still alive.

The organization explains that it has offered to work with the Moroccan Government to introduce a “Comprehensive national humane canine management program“, which includes the sterilization, vaccination and return of the dogs to the communities from which they come. However, they warn that This proposal has been ignored.

In addition to denouncing these events with a statement and a video containing extremely harsh images, IAPWC has launched a signature collection to demand that Morocco put an end to the massacre.