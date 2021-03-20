The TEA Defense Platform has denounced the expulsion last Sunday of a 36-year-old with autism and an intellectual disability of 67%, of a Valencia EMT bus because the stereotypes it made, repetitive movements and sounds it emits involuntarily, they disturbed one of the passengers, as stated in a statement by this association dedicated to defending the rights of people with autism spectrum disorder.

The events occurred on March 14 when a passenger was bothered by the stereotypes made by Eduardo, a 36-year-old young man with autism, and complained to the driver. The driver silenced Eduardo and threatened to expel him from the bus.

A few minutes later, two local police officers appeared at the request of the driver and forced him to get off the bus and once on the street the agents searched him and interrogated him and then “left him to his fate in an unknown place”. The Platform has reported the events to the National Police and has also filed a complaint with the EMT, according to the same sources.

The family does not understand how neither the agents nor the driver realized that Eduardo has autism and an intellectual disability of 67%. In addition, they point out that the young man stayed on the street “very nervous and confused by everything that happened.” Nevertheless, managed to get home, although “in a state of shock”.

The incident has caused him serious problems



In addition, this incident has led to “serious disorders”, especially sleep and behavior, for which the family has had to increase the dose of medication and since that day Eduardo “He does not dare to leave home alone”.

From the Platform they regret what happened and remind that the security forces “are obliged to know, and use, specific protocols to treat people diagnosed with ASD.” For this reason, they have shown their confidence that “an investigation will be opened both in the EMT for the actions of the driver and in the Local Police of Valencia.”

Likewise, they have pointed out that this expulsion is “one more example of the lack of knowledge in society about autism and other mental disorders” and therefore “the lack of empathy and skills to understand and help this group.”