A group of parents of the Institute of Secondary Education Bishop Argüelles de Villablino, in León, has filed a complaint for the dissemination of Images generated by artificial intelligence in which minors appear naked.

Sources of the Subdelegation of the Government of León have confirmed that they are four The affected parents who have filed the complaint in the position of the Civil Guard of the Leon municipality.

The agents of the armed institute continue at this time with the investigations to try to clarify the events that occurred in the educational center.

Several cases of alteration and dissemination of images

This is not the only case in which images have been disseminated, created or modified with AI, which has occurred in recent days. On February 15, the National Police arrested a minor for creating artificial intelligence nude images of five schoolmates and disseminate them.

The relatives of those affected said that, at first glance, the nudes seemed “Real“And that they had to see the photos” several times “and look a lot, to realize that it was a montage.

The Civil Guard of Valencia, in turn, is investigating for the commission of a crime of revelation of secrets to five minors to modify and then distribute photos with the students of several educational centers. A total of seventeen injured women were accredited, thirteen of them minors.