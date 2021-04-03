The company specialized in cybercrime Hudson Rock denounced this Saturday the leak of more than 530 million Facebook accounts with personal information and phone numbers of its users.

They believe that behind the incident is a user of an online piracy forum.

The data leaked, which affect users in more than a hundred countries, include information on about 32 million user records in the United States, more than 10.8 million in Spain, eleven million users in United Kingdom and six million users in India.

The news worries about the huge amount of personal information handled by Facebook: .names, phone numbers, Facebook identifiers, dates of birth, biographies, and in some cases, email addresses.

Instagram, another of the applications that is owned by Facebook and that is affected. Photo shutterstock

The Web Business Insider was able to review a sample of the leaked data and verified various records provided under the supervision of Hudson Rock’s chief technology officer and responsible for the find, Alon Gal.

“A database of that size that contains Private informationLike the phone numbers of many of Facebook’s users, it would certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to carry out social engineering attacks or hacking attempts, “explained Gal.

Facebook not pronounced for now about this finding from Gal, who observed the first leaks in January when a user on the same hacking forum announced an automated program that could provide phone numbers for hundreds of millions of Facebook users in exchange for a price. The Motherboard website reported the existence of that program at that time and verified that the data was legitimate.

Now, and according to Business Insider, the entire dataset was posted on the piracy forum for free, soe is widely available to anyone with rudimentary knowledge of data.

It is not the first time they have been exposed online a lot of phone numbers of Facebook users. A vulnerability that was discovered in 2019 allowed the phone numbers of millions of people to be removed from Facebook’s servers in violation of its terms of service.

According to Facebook, the vulnerability was fixed in August 2019.

Why is it so dangerous

Whatsapp, one of the Facebook companies. Photo DPA

For starters, we must remember that Facebook is much more than a social network: the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg owns WhatsApp, Instagram and many other applications.

“The leaked data could provide valuable information to cybercriminals who use people’s personal information to impersonate them or scam them into handing out login credentials, according to Alon Gal, “they explained from the Business Insider article.

All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free. This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked. I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3 pic.twitter.com/nM0Fu4GDY8 – Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 3, 2021

“People who sign up for a reputable company like Facebook trust them with their data and Facebook is supposed to treat data with the utmost respect,” Gal said. “The leakage of personal information of users it’s a huge breach of trust and should be handled accordingly, “restocks the website.

2020 was one of the most difficult years when it comes to cybersecurity. In a new study, Kaspersky detected an average of 360,000 new malicious files per day last year, an increase of 5.2 percent compared to 2019, mainly due to Trojans and “back doors.”

The Annual Statistics Report shows “a notable increase in the number of new malicious files” detected by Kaspersky systems in 2020 which, according to the firm’s security expert Denis Staforkin, “is very likely to continue until 2021, since the employees continue to work from home“.

According to the study, Kaspersky’s detection systems discovered an average of 360,000 new malicious files every day for the last twelve months, 18,000 more than the previous year (an increase of 5.2%) and more than the 346,000 of 2018, as shared in a statement.

The coronavirus vaccine, in fact, is one of the main targets of cybercriminals.

With this type of leaks, thus, the possibility of problems with personal data and information theft is much bigger.