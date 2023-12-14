“Genocidal Israel, Europe sponsors” and “Palestine lliure, boycott Israel” were two of the phrases that could be read since last December 2 on the exterior wall of Carlos Marco's house, in Benimaclet, Valencia. Along with those phrases, there were drawings of fists, flowers, bombs falling on houses, and other slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. The mural had been painted last Saturday, December 2, by a group of artists from the city as part of a solidarity action for the Palestinian people organized by the Boycott Self-Management Group, Divestments and Sanctions against Israel from the Valencian Country (BDS-PV). Now the exterior wall of Carlos Marco's house is completely white: this Wednesday, the workers of the bar he owns on the same street warned him that there were some workers from the cleaning service of the City Council, governed by PP and Vox, covering up the mural with paint. His partner went to ask. “The workers said that the City Council had said that the owner of the house wanted to cover it up,” explains BDS spokesperson Jorge Ramos, who denounces an action of municipal “censorship.” The City Council, for its part, ensures that it resolved complaints from five neighbors in the council's mobile application.

But Carlos Marco assures that not only did he not want to cover the mural, but he had promoted it to be painted. “When we did the graffiti, the Police came and asked me for the papers to prove, with the registry, that this was my house,” says Marco. So the City Council, he says, “was aware” that it was their property and that they agreed with the intervention on the façade. The artists “were allowed to finish painting,” he says. The surprise was that this Wednesday, “out of the blue, without any type of communication,” they went to erase the mural. “If I have breached something administratively, that should be seen, what they should have done is contact me and tell me 'you have this deadline to delete it', not come and do it directly,” he denounces.

For BDS spokesperson Jorge Ramos, the deletion is “insulting.” He assures that the group has already put it in the hands of lawyers, understanding that it could constitute a crime of prevarication and damage to the property of others. Both claim that they have not heard from the City Council and that no one has contacted them, despite their repeated complaints on social networks.

Workers cover the mural in support of Palestine drawn in Valencia. Image courtesy of BDS. BDS

From the council, for their part, they assure that the cleaning was carried out in response to five incidents generated by neighbors in the Valencia App, where notices and citizen requests are managed. According to municipal sources, given these incidents, the person in charge of the graffiti cleaning contract asked the district inspector. This, they say, did not have graphic documentation about the mural, that is, it did not know that its content was in support of Palestine and “it acted as it usually happens: it authorized the action as it does daily, with the incidents that have the entry in the App Valencia”. The City Council has added that this wall “has already been the subject of previous graffiti and graffiti” and has been repainted other times by the brigade.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. See also Spain conspires with Germany and France to have the new European fighter ready in 2040 Subscribe

For now, the wall of Carlos Marco's house is white again. Below the painting, the shadow of the letters “Palestina lliure” still appears.