The way of Promote a business and get customers not to forget you can be very different. However, the one used by a bakery in Barcelona has not sat at some citizens at all; So much so that even some have opted for denounce trade.

The place has placed a large screen on which its promotional video constantly broadcasts. Something that can be common in other businesses. But, on this occasion, the establishment has chosen to have half -naked women making bread masses or eating Some of the products.

This Wednesday, Public mirror He has connected live with Berta Villaescusa, who has raised his complaint claiming that trade is broadcasting a video of pornographic content.

“From the establishment they have not yet been answered, but thanks to the support I have received from friends, contacts, your involvement and dissemination in the media, Everything is perfectly vehiculated“Berta explained that, in addition, he has assured that competent agencies will take measures against this type of advertising used by Catalan trade.





“They will force them to remove it. Until yesterday, the video was still in broadcast, “added Berta. For his part, Ángel Antonio Herrera has indicated that, in his opinion, the broadcast of this video was not harmful and, therefore, he wanted to know what It was exactly what bothered citizens. I don’t want to spend too much time trying to convince people like youwhich has such a distance from mine. “





“The reason for the complaint is that it is a denigrating video with a content highly sexist and implicitly pornographic. It is vexatious for women and inadmissible in the place in which and in Barcelona of 2025, “Berta said that, in addition, he pointed out that” the alarm was given by some children “:” My son and her friends They warned me and other mothers saying that there was a ‘porn’ video. I told them that it would not be ‘porn’, it will be highly sexualized like other videos; but When I saw it I didn’t give credit“





“Boys and girls learn to understand the world based on what they seedepending on what surrounds them, how others act and what happens in the world. That video is telling them, especially girls, who are sexual objects. I I don’t want that for boys or girls. I protect myself an equal law and municipal ordinances. I set out to eliminate that video, initially asking them to remove it. As they did not want, I undertook the roads that are at my disposal And I shared it with my contacts, “said Berta Villaescusa.





In the same way, Antena 3’s morning has contacted the owner of the bakery, who has claimed to be “deeply surprised by the reaction of some people to the Spots“:”Personally, it attracts me. They have told me about freedom of expression for six years. Don’t you like cake advertising with 30 -year -old girls models in swimsuits? You are serious? Nor do I like naked adult grandparents on the public beach in Barcelona. ¡I am in favor of beautiful girls, high quality bakery products, beautiful cars and freedom of self -expression! “