The Association of Spanish Troops and Sailors (ATME) has denounced this Monday the «bad conditions of life” of deployed military in areas affected by dana, working in reconstruction efforts and sleeping in tents and bunk beds of canvaswhich “clearly does not benefit your rest.”

In a statement, ATME has specifically highlighted the situation of troops at the Jaime I Base in Bétera (Valencia) who after 75 days of mission are working in shifts about twelve hours a day. In addition, it has focused attention on the fact that the operation in the Valencian towns has no end date, so these conditions could extend for a long period of time.

ATME, which has declared itself “perplexed” by the situation, has suggested installing modules of containers accommodationsomething that the Armed Forces “have or can rent.” He gives the example of other emergencies in which they have been used, such as those installed in the San Gregorio Maneuver Field (Zaragoza), which offer “much more protection and comfort.”

After learning of this statement, the deputy spokesperson for the PP in the Valencian Cortes, Laura Chuliahas shared that complaint and has urged the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, to “stop criticizing and dedicate herself to solving” this situation.