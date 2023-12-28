The Nicaraguan priest Carlos Áviles, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Managua, capital of Nicaragua, was arrested this Thursday by the Police in the midst of tensions between the Government of President Daniel Ortega and the Catholic Church, denounced the exiled Nicaraguan lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina.

“The Ministry of the Interior dawns carrying out its first arbitrariness. They have kidnapped Monsignor Carlos Avilés, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Managua, who in previous years declared that President Daniel Ortega is lying when he says that there is freedom in Nicaragua,” denounced Molina, author of the study titled 'Nicaragua: A Persecuted Church?', through her account on the social network ).

🔴 🚨 The National Police – under the command of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo – kidnapped Monsignor Carlos Avilés, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Managua, the lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina reported on social networks. https://t.co/XstPuZSYnv — Confidencial Nicaragua (@confidencial_ni) December 28, 2023

The opposition Blue and White National Unit also denounced the arrest of the priest of the Archdiocese of Managua, led by the Nicaraguan cardinal, Leopoldo Brenes, who has not yet referred to that complaint.

“Another repressive blow of the dictatorship against the Catholic Church. “His kidnapping adds to the imprisonment of Bishop Isidoro Mora, two priests and two seminarians in recent days.”indicated the National Unity in a statement.

In the case of Mora, bishop of the diocese of Siuna, in the Caribbean of Nicaragua, who was imprisoned along with two seminarians, he was arrested on December 20 a day after invoking in a homily the imprisoned bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced last February to more than 26 years in prison for crimes considered treason after refusing to leave his country.

(Also read: Nicaragua withdraws its ambassador in Argentina due to 'statements' by Javier Milei)

In 2022, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez (Managua, 56 years old) was arrested for conspiracy and propagation of false news.

Neither the Government led by Daniel Ortega nor the National Police has confirmed or denied the alleged arrest of another priest.

In the case of Mora, he is the second bishop detained in Nicaragua. The first was Álvarez, who on February 10 was sentenced to 26 years and 4 months in prison, stripped of his nationality, and his citizen rights suspended for life for crimes considered treason.

(Also: Ortega's Nicaragua profits from migration)

That sentence was handed down a day after Álvarez refused to get on a plane that was going to take him, along with 222 other released Nicaraguan political prisoners, to the United States, which provoked the indignation of President Ortega, who on national television described him as ” arrogant”, “unhinged” and “energetic”.



The relations between the Ortega Government and the Catholic Church are experiencing moments of great tension, marked by the expulsion and imprisonment of priests, the prohibition of religious activities, and the suspension of diplomatic relations.

EFE