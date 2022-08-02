Image of the video of the alleged attack in the nightclub in the Region of Murcia. / lv

The exterior of a nightclub in San Javier was the protagonist last Sunday morning of a new controversy. Through the images that can be seen in a video, broadcast on social networks, an alleged attack by different members of security and control of the nightlife venue against two of the three young people who attended the disco together is observed.

As Eduardo Blázquez, 21-year-old father of one of the affected young people, told LA TRUTH, “around 4:00 in the morning last Sunday, one of the doormen of the Maná nightclub put several girls in the reserved room in which My son was with his friends. Apparently, one of his friends asked this group of young people if they could pass him a drink and they told the doorman that they were bothering them ».

“After the girls warned the doorman, several members of security went to get them out of the nightclub and one of the young people resisted,” explains the relative of the affected person. “When all this happens, another friend and my son try to talk to them to try to calm things down and fix it, in addition to asking for the complaint sheet,” adds Blázquez.

As can be seen in the images, and according to the father’s version, his son “is talking to another person on the left side of the video, and suddenly someone comes up on his right side and slaps him. After this, they also push him, throw themselves on top of him, put their knee on his chest and kick him two or three times».

Immediately after this happened, “my son went with a friend to the health center to have an injury report done and on Sunday morning they went to the San Javier Courts to file the relevant complaint,” he says.

Apparently, the three young people affected have “some bruises and erosions.” In addition, the son of the person who offers these statements “complained of some pain in the left chest area.” The father of the affected concludes: “My complaint is about the excessive use of force, we all have in mind what happened to the doorman of a bar in Murcia a few years ago.”

The owner of the nightclub, Jaime Carlos García, for his part, denied this Tuesday “the existence of said aggression” and did not want to add more statements about the events.