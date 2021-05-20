The deputy of Together for Change, Graciela Ocaña, He claimed this Thursday speed to the federal oral court 1 (TOF 1) that awaits a “supplementary test instruction” to start the oral trial for the alleged millionaire surcharges paid in the so-called Qunita Plan of former president Cristina Kirchner.

Ocaña, the original complainant in the case, told Clarion that “now from some defenses it is trying cancel the trial evaluating the kit that I bought in Once and it showed surcharges of between 40 and 50 percent”.

He said that “there is not only evidence of price premiums, there is also there are the phone call crossovers between officials and vendors showing how the tender was arranged”.

The deputy of Juntos por el Cambio and former Minister of Health expressed concern about the delay in initiating this trial and wondered why “they care more in evaluating the kit that I bought in Once that the costs that they paid ”.

The case returned to the center of public opinion because the driver Marcelo Tinelli rejected criticism due to the sanitary restrictions to its Showmacht program by Buenos Aires Minister of Health Daniel Gollán with a reference to the Qunita plan.

“Here there were not 180, 200 people together in the study. Let people say it, everything is fine. But let the Minister of Health say so … weird“he added.

And then the popular conductor said: “Over there you also remember that it was the minister indicted, that he had put in bids, that I had a half trout kit in 2016. But hey, I’ll keep talking later. “

In the file they are also processed and will go to the dock the former Chief of Staff Aníbal Fernández, Gollán and the Deputy Minister of Health Nicolás Kreplak, among others. Fernández is currently the controller of the Río Turbio Carboniferous Sites, Gollán the Buenos Aires Minister of Health and Kreplak the second of Axel Kicillof’s portfolio.

This is a tender for purchases of 150,000 kits with an alleged surcharge of around 3,000 pesos for each one, which results in damage to the State of, at least, “Four hundred and fifty million pesos”, according to the prosecutor’s complaint.

The purchase was made during the second presidency of Cristina Kirchner.

In this file, overpayments are investigated in the purchase of the elements that made up a kit intended for mothers at social risk, and it is questioned whether the tender – for more than 1,000 million pesos – has been awarded to six companies with no antecedents in the field.

The kit consisted of a wooden crib with an insert system and fabric pockets, a mattress, two sets of sheets, a padding and a polar blanket, as well as a sleeping bag and a changing table. The beneficiaries were also provided with two long-sleeved, two short-sleeved overalls, a mother’s bag and a digital thermometer, cotton wool, a pacifier, a bib, a bite, and a rattle, as well as a care guide.

So, the case has been in that court of trial since 2019, awaiting a new expert opinion.

At the request of the prosecutor Gabriela Baigún, the Federal Oral Criminal Court 1 (TOCF1) ordered an expertise entrusted to specialists from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) to determine the exact value of the implements included in the plan to deliver to mothers.

In total, the late Judge Bonadio had originally prosecuted 23 people accused of having incurred, with varying degrees of participation, in fraud to the detriment of the public administration in ideal competition with the crime of abuse of authority and violation of the duties of an official public, but for now only 18 of them will go to trial.

