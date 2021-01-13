Last October, the portal El Uncover, by ultra K journalist Roberto Navarro, had a unusual 350% audience growth, leading to fourth place among the most read digital media in Argentina, behind Clarion, Infobae and La Nación. This increase had allowed it to take a leap and surpass Página / 12, Ambito Financiero, La Voz del Interior and Perfil, among others.

The surprise rise aroused suspicions and prompted a Comscore investigation, the company that measures the digital audience and fulfills a role similar to that of Ibope in the audiovisual media on the Internet.

The result was lapidary: El Uncover had 381,000 unique visitors from desktop computers instead of 1.7 million. In other words, 78% less. And 11 million page views instead of the 18 million in the original report.

In his defense, Navarro defended himself saying that “as normally happens in the digital market, El Uncover implemented a commercial strategy, a practice similar to that used by all the Argentine media in the last 10 years. Only El Uncover is accused of a normal practice throughout the market. Comscore did not reduce the audience of any kind to any medium. It only did so with El Uncover. Comscore was permeable to pressure from ADEPA and the media related to its interests and decided to reduce its audience by almost 10%. Hearing of El Uncover “.

Without mentioning El Uncover, the Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (ADEPA) stated that “various episodes related to the manipulation of digital audience data in recent months they have generated concern in the journalistic industry of our country. “And he called on” public and private advertisers and all institutions related to communication and digital marketing in our country, in order to prevent, combat and penalize actions of manipulation or fraud that lead to the artificial increase of digital audiences of certain sites, seek to harm the distribution or digital audience of third party sites or, in general, attempt to misrepresent information and data related to Internet consumption “.

“This type of fraud tends to artificially favor digital performance of certain ecosystem actors and harm that of others. The latter are generally media producers of original and quality content, which invest significant resources for this purpose. In addition, such practices directly harm advertisers, who may end up acquiring these advertising spaces of zero value through automated tools, “ADEPA added.

A specialist explained to Clarion that El Uncover would have managed to increase its audience data by hiring traffic factories, buying fake traffic to inflate its numbers. But it was so rude that the entire industry took notice.

