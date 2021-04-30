The PSOE and Ciudadanos denounced this Friday that the single phone against bullying, a line that was announced three years ago by the Ministry of Education as a service available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, it has not worked for a year. As they regretted, the single telephone stopped attending to cases of harassment of Murcian schoolchildren when schools and institutes closed due to confinement. In those months, the telephone began to answer the questions of families with children with special educational needs, who experienced online teaching with great difficulty.

Last March, the Ministry of Education terminated the contract for the telephone service against bullying for the successful bidder, but according to the Administration’s version, attention to families and schoolchildren continued to be provided, since the professionals of that The same company, despite the fact that their contract had been terminated, “had to inform callers that this advisory service is now provided from the Observatory for School Coexistence.” That is to say, the Ministry, which did not notify the families of the change in the provision of the service, entrusted the company to which it terminated its provision that will derive the calls to the School Coexistence Observatory.

The socialist deputy Antonio José Espín denounced this Friday that “while homophobic, sexist and racist attacks continue to take place in the Region, the Government of turncoats and the extreme right of López Miras definitively closes the Telephone for Attention to Victims of School Harassment, which has been suspended for more than a year ago”.

For Espín, “the excuse of a bad payer is not acceptable” that the buyer of wills, López Miras, has argued that the service was duplicated. When it was launched in 2018, the Ministry’s hotline for victims of bullying already existed. Before this service could be duplicated and now not? “, He questioned.

Citizens also demanded from the Minister of Education, María Isabel Campuzano, the “urgent resumption” of the telephone against bullying that “has not worked for more than a year.” The orange training considers the lack of this service “unjustifiable” when “one in four students in the Region suffers bullying and 25% say they have not received help from their educational center,” denounced the coordinator of Citizens in the Region, Ana Martinez Vidal. The deputy regretted that they removed the line during the pandemic, “when the confinement transferred the harassment to social networks and exorbitant figures were reached. The far-right counselor, who does not seem to care about education beyond the parental pin, hides herself in the fact that there is already a national telephone number for attention to school bullying.