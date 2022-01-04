The situation in health centers in the Region of Murcia is “critical” after the “avalanche” of positives in recent weeks. This was warned on Tuesday by the family doctor Mario Soler, president of the Association in Defense of Public Health (ADSP). At the moment, Primary is assuming care for 20,187 infected people who remain in home isolation, which is the highest number in the entire pandemic. “It is true that there has been a reinforcement with Covid equipment for the follow-up of asymptomatic cases -or with very few symptoms and low risk of complications-, but this has only been in operation since last week, and in addition they too are beginning to be overwhelmed” Soler recounted. Likewise, the sixth wave has “absolutely” exceeded Public Health tracking capacity.

“Only with the request for diagnostic tests and with the first assessment of patients, in health centers we are overwhelmed at the moment,” he insisted. This is having an impact “on the care of some Covid patients, to whom we do not reach, and to the non-Covid”. Appointment delays even go “after three weeks,” as LA TRUTH has already reported.

In similar terms, the president of the Users Association, María Teresa Martín, warned of the “tremendous lack of accessibility” that patients currently suffer, “which is a serious threat to their health.”

But the “very serious deterioration” of Primary Care, and that “may be seriously affecting the health of citizens”, is not the result only of the pandemic, denounced Mario Soler. Covid “is the last straw after years of deterioration,” he warned.

“Unrealistic and insufficient” budgets



In this sense, the ADSP presented this Tuesday a report that analyzes the situation of Primary in the Region of Murcia and warns of the “insufficient” resources consigned in the Community budgets for 2022. The accounts allocate 318 million euros for this level health care, as announced by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, in the Regional Assembly. This represents only 14.6% of the total Health budget, according to the ADSP analysis, when the objective to be achieved should be 25%. Primary only takes 23% of the expenditure on personnel and 1.3% of the investment in technology. With these figures there will be no staff expansion in 2022, predicts the ADSP, which would violate the Plan for the Promotion and Improvement of Primary Care (PAIMAP).

This health organization demands the hiring of 139 family doctors, 330 nurses, 12 pediatricians, 71 social workers and 85 administrative assistants, among other professionals. As a “minimum” proposal, they warn that a reinforcement of at least 85 nurses, 85 family doctors and 8 pediatricians, among other health workers, is urgent.

“It is true that there is a shortage of doctors, but this is partly due to the lack of attractive contracts; there are professionals who have gone to other communities or even outside of Spain due to the lack of stable contracts. We are convinced that the deficit problem would diminish with a job offer that offers stable work, “said Mario Soler, president of the ADSP. Faced with the need for these staff increases, the 2022 accounts foresee a 57% reduction in the Covid reinforcements item, “which would mean the dismissal of 762 temporary workers” in the regional health system.

According to the analysis of the ADSP, the Region of Murcia is the third community with the lowest budget per inhabitant in health. Specifically, in 2022 1,433 euros will be allocated for each Murcian to the health system, compared to 1,679 euros on average in Spain. Only Andalusia and Madrid present lower figures.

Non-compliance in investments and without reinforcement in Public Health



Non-compliances also affect investments, the report denounces. The 2022 budgets contemplate 6.9 million for the construction of health centers in the departments of the Ministry, and another 2.9 in those of the Murcian Health Service (SMS). “But, according to PAIMAP forecasts, 25.2 million are missing,” explained doctor José Antonio Sánchez, member of the Association in Defense of Public Health. One of the investments that has been in the making for years is related to the Santiago and Zaraiche health centers.

The ADSP also regrets that “the teachings of the pandemic are not taken into account” and that a reinforcement of Public Health continues to be ignored. At the moment there is only a minimal structure in Cartagena, Lorca and Caravaca, while Murcia is covered by the municipal health services. The report presented this Tuesday proposes the creation of teams in all nine health areas, in coordination with Primary. The ADSP also claims that Primary Care should once again have its own management compared to the single area management model, in force for more than a decade.

To claim all these measures, the White Tide will continue to mobilize this year. The president of the Association of Health Users, María Teresa Martín, pointed out that the budgets represent “a deception of the public,” and announced that there will be concentrations when the epidemiological situation allows it.