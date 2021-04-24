The national deputy of Together for Change Gustavo Menna (Chubut) denounced the Base “Almirante Zar” of the Navy, located in Trelew, ran out of aircraft in operable condition to control illegal fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Argentina in the South Atlantic.

The legislator asked the Government to know why three Orion aircraft from the “Almirante Zar” base are not repaired and the patrol is carried out with other planes from Punta Indio, in the Province of Buenos Aires, and not from the naval bases located in Patagonia, closer to the places where illegal fishing is registered.

A spokesman for the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, confirmed It is true, as Menna denounced, that in 2015 during the presidency of Cristina Kirchner an agreement was signed to fix one of the Orions from that base. During “that year it was a repair up to 75% what it was interrupted because the management of Macri stopped paying ”.

“The agreement left a debt 1,800,000 dollars that had been generated in the previous management and was settled by this Defense management ”, said the spokesperson.

And this year “the Orion repair work continues with funds from the National Defense Fund (FONDEF) at the FADAE factory, Córdoba,” answered Rossi ‘s spokesman before a query from Clarion.

However, the Trelew base, Rossi spokesman said, without aircraft but “is used as a strategic logistical support point and the aircraft use it as fulcrum for Control Flights of Maritime Spaces ”.

Although the patrols do them “The B200 planes and the Tracker”, from other bases such as Punta Indio, assured the Defense spokesman.

In a draft resolution, Menna stated that in the case of the Almirante Zar Base in Trelew, “of the 6 Orion P3-B four-engine turboprop aircraft with great displacement capacity and the autonomy necessary to reach Mile 200 and make overflights of several hours in the area that were incorporated towards the end of the ’90s no operational aircraft remain”.

These planes had been incorporated to replace the Electra in the crew of the Exploration Squadron dependent on the Naval Air Squadron 6, which in turn depends on the Naval Air Force 3 of the Argentine Navy stationed at the Zar Base.

“That is,” Menna emphasized, “the Admiral Zar Base does not have a single plane to carry out maritime patrol tasks, detect illegally fishing vessels, obtain the photographic evidence of the case and notify the naval media for their pursuit and capture ”.

“Those planes were taken out of service due to the expiration of their fuselages and as of the date only three remain in condition to be repaired”, He remarked.

In this regard, the Chubut deputy recalled that in 2015 “a millionaire agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense and the Portuguese firm OGMA, to carry out repairs to the three Orion aircraft stationed at Zar Base”.

The first of the planes “was sent at that time to FADEA in Córdoba so that OGMA could do the contracted work; millionaire sums were paid, but after more than six years the aircraft is still at FADEA and the other two remain at their base without being able to fly ”.

He observed in this context that “the rest of the naval air bases located in Patagonia they also do not have operational aircraft and the control is carried out with smaller aircraft, twin-engine, with little autonomy, which can only reach the area of ​​Mile 200 but must immediately return to their bases due to this insufficiency ”.

“Those planes are featured in the Punta Indio Base, in the Province of Buenos Aires. Although they take the bases of Patagonia for their functions, It’s inexplicable that these latter bases, which are closer to the area to be patrolled, do not have air resources, “he observed.

The request for reports seeks that the head of the Cabinet of Ministers specifies when the contract entered into with the Portuguese company OGMA to have the Orions in operation will be fulfilled; how much was paid for that contract and the reasons why more than 6 years after it was signed a single plane has not yet been repaired.

Also, he asked which is the plan that the Ministry of Defense has planned to equip naval aviation and “in this way, to effectively protect the Argentine Sea and its resources. Also, why no Aeronaval Base in Patagonia has airplanes and one that is located on the Río de la Plata and not on The Atlantic ocean”.

Navy planes are needed for Argentina to use “All available means” to deter illegal fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone, in the presence of almost 400 foreign vessels -The majority Chinese- without fishing permits off the Gulf of San Jorge.

In that project, Menna and the Patagonian legislators Lorena Matzen (Río Negro) and Roxana Reyes (Santa Cruz) asked to use for defensive purposes “everyone the naval, air, electronic and satellite means available for patrolling, deterrence, persecution and capture to guarantee national sovereignty and the protection of the natural resources existing in our sea ”, and they raised the need to toughen the fines.

In parallel, the Observatory for the Right to the City, chaired by Jonatan Baldiviseo, presented this month an appeal before the Court denouncing the “state omission” in the face of the “illegal capture” of marine resources in Argentine waters.

The complainants claim that illegal fishing has increased dramatically “exponential” in the last ten years, “directing the species fished to a situation of risk due to overfishing”.

According to those who promote the amparo action, the Argentine Naval Prefecture (coast guard force) “recognizes on its website that it has captured only 80 vessels in 34 years, that is, just over two per year“.

“It has been calculated that the total volume of illegal, unrestricted and unreported fishing that affects the oceanic ecosystem of the Argentine Republic carried out by about 300 foreign vessels has reached to between 500,000 and 1,000,000 tons per year of fishery resources“, warned the Observatory of the Right to the City.

As recently denounced by the environmental organization Greenpeace, Argentina suffers from the overexploitation of fishing vessels in the so-called “Blue Hole”, at the height of Patagonia, where ships from China (70%), South Korea and Taiwan (20%) and Spain (10%).

International ships arrive at the Argentine Sea in November of each year, the high season lasts until March, but ships are detected until June, to fish for squid, hake and toothfish.

