The senator of Together for Change Silvia Elías de Pérez denounced that Kirchnerism converted the bicameral commission for monitoring the public prosecutor’s office “in an instrument constant and permanent witch hunt”Against prosecutors who investigated corruption.

“We have had eight meetings since the bicameral was created, of which 55 notes have already been presented and of them 18 are accusing a prosecutor of somethingHe, fundamentally to the provisional attorney general, Eduardo Casal ”, explained the legislator from Tucumán.

Elías de Pérez kept last Thursday a harsh verbal exchange with former AFI counterintelligence chief and ultra K deputy Rodolfo Tailhade who interrupted her and disrespected her during the meeting.

“They attack from three ways because they want to change the Attorney General of the Nation and seize the Public Prosecutor’s Office as a place. They do it first by trying to reform the law. On the other hand, they have gone through the trial court, which is another of his obsessions. And now they invent complaints”He said in statements to the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium.

“On the other hand, this Mr. Tailhade has no regard for the things he says and the accusations he makes. When you take a sworn statement and you are saying in the statement that the increase in assets comes from an inheritance, there is nothing to investigate, before coming here to accuse in the way that you have accused, “he said.

Second, “he cannot make public certain things and speculations that endanger the life of the attorney himself” due to the eventuality that he is robbed, alluding to a phrase about dollars under the mattress.

“I am an accountant and the things he said didn’t make any sense. (..) At this time of the second wave of Covid-19, it is incredible but this is the agenda that the government has that the only thing it seeks is impunity. I have not heard this Mr. Tailhade say anything when they were throwing bags in the convent or counting dollars in La Rosadita. They even took over the ticket-making machine, ”he remarked.

Then he defended the meeting of the prosecutor of cassation Raúl Macri with former president Mauricio Macri where he told him that he would not be his candidate for attorney general.

“That meeting has been known throughout Argentina and has been shown in all the media. But it is not only against Pleé, in the bicameral they also make accusations and there is a follow-up to each one of the prosecutors who have or have had in their hands an investigation of the K causes, “he said, referring to Carlos Stornelli and others.

“They put as heroes the prosecutors who have investigated former President Macri, such as Prosecutor Boquín, who has a summary for mistreatment of her employees,” concluded Senator Elías de Pérez.

