Opposition deputies denounced that the Ministry of National Security disarmed a patrol boat of the Prefecture dedicated to the fight against drug trafficking that later she was attacked with bullets by a group of drug traffickers in the Paraguay River near the capital of the province of Formosa. The crew only have portable weapons to defend themselves.

However, sources from that portfolio told Clarion what “we we do not order It is removed by some of the weapons of that personnel “and that the captain of the ship reported that the window was broken” by pyrotechnics and not a bullet. “

In addition, they wondered why the justice in the province that Governor K Gildo Insfrán directs with an iron fist he is reluctant to open a case to investigate who the perpetrators of the shots were.

.The GC-196 Mataco patrol boat, of the Shaldag MKII type, acquired from Israel, was attacked with bullets from the Argentine coast, near the city of Formosa. The attack There were no injuries to the crew.

At kilometer 216 in the area known as “El Mangal” a group of people fired at the patrol boat while lighting fireworks to confuse the crew. One of the bullets hit a side window of the navigation bridge, on the starboard side.

The attack was last week but the deputy of Together for Change, José Cano, yesterday, together with other legislators, presented a request for information on the incident in Congress. He also said that Security Minister Sabrina Frederic “left defenseless” the crew of those coast guards in front of the drug traffickers.

The armored glass of the boat, almost 5 centimeters thick, resisted the bullet of one of the rifles, but curiously, the report made by the Argentine Naval Prefecture, assures that the patrol boat was attacked with “pyrotechnics”, said the legislator tucumano.

It is about of the second attack so far this year and with the same characteristics: mix firearm shots with pyrotechnics.

The first attack of this type was in the area of ​​Eldorado, Misiones, where the Coast Guard received two shots from the Paraguayan coast. Cano stated that by “Superior orders from the Ministry of National Security directed by Sabrina Frederic” the four patrol boats of this type had their deck weapons removed.

So they took off in the bow a .50 caliber machine gun operated by a remote control computer system with electro-optical day and night cameras.

In addition, they took him out two 7.62x51mm caliber machine guns. The weapons were kept in the weapons room of the boats with a ban on their use, said the deputy who is a member of the Deputies Security Commission.

In addition, Cano wondered why “the Justice of Formosa (addicted to Governor Gildo Insfrán does not want to initiate legal actions to investigate the perpetrators” of the second attack.

The attack was reported to the federal prosecutor Luis Benítez, who “ordered no actions to be initiated for not having injured“Said the legislator from Tucumán.

The deputy said that “these excellent Shaldag MKII boats are indeed a headache for the narcos”And that is why it should be investigated who is attacked.

At the beginning of the month, due to a complaint from Cano, two of these four patrol boats that had been sent to Rosario were ordered to reintegrate them to the border with Paraguay to control drug trafficking and smuggling.

