The Association for the Conservation of the Heritage of the Huerta de Murcia (Huermur) and the Bicihuerta de Torreagüera Association have denounced that the allegedly irregular earth movements continue in the area where the unique and historic Casa de Antonete Gávez is located in the aforementioned Murcian district. These actions are causing the “burial” of the aforementioned property based on dirt trucks and the filling of its immediate surroundings, added the same sources.

Huermur reported this Wednesday that he had verified the completion of filling and terracing works in the nearest environment, known as Huerto de San Blas, and a few meters from the house. The conservation association points out that the House of Antonete Gálvez is protected in the General Plan of Urban Planning of Murcia with grade two, and the protection file of this building in the PGOU requires the protection of its environment, avoiding actions that alter the environmental and landscape values ​​of this area of ​​the garden of Murcia. “Something that is obvious that is not taking place”, they add.

Huermur has denounced in the Department of Urbanism of the City of Murcia “these serious events and the destruction of the environment with these fillings and works”, and has requested the immediate dispatch of municipal inspectors to the area. Likewise, Huermur points out that he has referred the situation to the Ministry of Culture of the Region of Murcia since the Second Additional Provision of the Law 4/2007 of Cultural Heritage stipulates that the assets cataloged by the planning before 2001 also enjoy the legal regime protection provided for in said regional law.

In the same sense, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation has been informed of these events in writing, given the proximity of the Rambla de Torreagüera, and an inspection of the place has also been requested.

Huermur criticizes that these filling works continue despite complaints from residents in January that led to the opening of a file in February, and demands the City of Murcia scrupulous and forceful application of urban discipline. Announcing the entity that if it is finally verified and communicated that these landfills do not comply with the law, the restoration of the lands and orchards to their previous state will be requested.

Asked about this question, municipal sources indicated that notice has already been given to the urban inspection since, apparently, the earthworks does not correspond to the permission requested by the company that executes the partial plan since they are exceeding the movements of Earth. “The plot attached to the house of Antonete Gálvez belongs to the partial plan and until it is executed it is not delivered to the City Council”, they pointed out.

The recovery of the House of Antonete Gálvez sleeps the dream of the just

Huermur has also requested the Murcia City Council not to delay the due recovery and enhancement of the unique Casa de Antonete Gálvez in the heart of Murcia’s orchard, and urges that the corresponding work project for this historic asset of the municipality of Murcia that the previous corporation had kept in a drawer.

The conservationist entity points out that «the Consistory must adequately recover this heritage of the Torreagüera orchard, which has been municipal property since 2002, and which presents a very worrying state of conservation that is worsening over time, putting at serious risk what was the place where Antonete Gálvez was born and died, one of the protagonists of the Cantonal Revolution, which marks the 148th anniversary of July 12 ”.